Weight Loss Tips For PCOS: Polycystic ovarian syndrome and obesity are deeply interlinked and form a vicious cycle that makes it very difficult for a woman to lose weight. A lot of the reproductive and metabolic symptoms of PCOS are aggravated by obesity, which is a common finding in this condition. Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Saifee, Namaha, Apollo Spectra and Currae Specialty Hospitals also share some tips to help with weight loss for this condition.

What is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome?

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder seen in women of reproductive age group. Women with PCOS may have enlarged ovaries that contain multiple small collections of fluid called follicles. They have high levels of male hormones called androgens along with increased insulin resistance and are predisposed to type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Common symptoms associated with PCOS are:

Menstrual irregularities

Acne

Excessive body hair growth

Infertility

Insulin resistance

Thinning of scalp hair

Women who suffer from PCOS find it difficult to lose weight and tend to suffer from weight gain and obesity which can in turn lead to other health problems. PCOS and obesity form a vicious cycle where PCOS leads to obesity and obesity in turn worsens PCOS. The complex relationship between PCOS and obesity is not understood very clearly.

Women who have PCOS or have symptoms suggestive of PCOS must see a specialist at the earliest and seek medical help.

Please do not self-medicate or fall into the trap of indulging in unsupervised internet-based weight loss programs.

While we must respect our body for all that it does for us and we need to take care of it, we must also know that we are much more.

Weight Loss Tips to Stay Healthy When You Have PCOD