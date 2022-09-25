Weight Loss Tips For PCOS: Polycystic ovarian syndrome and obesity are deeply interlinked and form a vicious cycle that makes it very difficult for a woman to lose weight. A lot of the reproductive and metabolic symptoms of PCOS are aggravated by obesity, which is a common finding in this condition. Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Saifee, Namaha, Apollo Spectra and Currae Specialty Hospitals also share some tips to help with weight loss for this condition.
What is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome?
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder seen in women of reproductive age group. Women with PCOS may have enlarged ovaries that contain multiple small collections of fluid called follicles. They have high levels of male hormones called androgens along with increased insulin resistance and are predisposed to type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Common symptoms associated with PCOS are:
- Menstrual irregularities
- Acne
- Excessive body hair growth
- Infertility
- Insulin resistance
- Thinning of scalp hair
Women who suffer from PCOS find it difficult to lose weight and tend to suffer from weight gain and obesity which can in turn lead to other health problems. PCOS and obesity form a vicious cycle where PCOS leads to obesity and obesity in turn worsens PCOS. The complex relationship between PCOS and obesity is not understood very clearly.
- Women who have PCOS or have symptoms suggestive of PCOS must see a specialist at the earliest and seek medical help.
- Please do not self-medicate or fall into the trap of indulging in unsupervised internet-based weight loss programs.
- While we must respect our body for all that it does for us and we need to take care of it, we must also know that we are much more.
Weight Loss Tips to Stay Healthy When You Have PCOD
- Opt for a diet high in fibre and low in sugar. Reduce your calorie intake per day as suggested by the doctor or dietician. Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid processed and fatty foods. Take a dietitian’s help regarding what to eat and what to avoid.
- Avoid a very long gap in meals and have a balanced diet.
- Indulge in moderate exercise for at least 5 days a week for 30 to 45 minutes. This can include strength training, running, jogging, swimming, yoga, and walking. Try to maintain an optimum weight.
- Drink enough water, avoid smoking and alcohol and stay away from any other addictions.
- Maintain good sleep hygiene and practice mindfulness to keep stress at bay.
- Do seek professional help if your weight is not coming under control despite sincere efforts.