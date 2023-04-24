Home

Weight Loss Tips For Women in 30s: 5 Effective Habits to Help Shed Unhealthy Fat

It is possible to safely reach a healthy body weight in your 30s. Here are few habits that you need to focus on.

Your health should be a main priority throughout your life, including in your 30’s. Exercise is an important part of any healthy lifestyle and can be a great way to help you reach your weight loss goals. It is important to tailor your exercise routine based on your age and fitness level so that you can get the most out of it. However, it’s possible to safely reach a healthy body weight that promotes your overall health. This article covers 5 effective ways to lose weight in your 30’s.

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee reveals in her Instagram post ”Being overweight makes one prone to diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and other diseases. It is important to understand that the health benefits of being fit and healthy are far greater than eating unwisely. Research has proved that, Two out of three women in urban India, and one in three in rural India above the age of 35 are overweight’. This means that two thirds of women above 35 years of age in urban India and one third’s in rural India are overweight. The worrying part is, it is not that easy to lose weight when you’re above 35 years old, as compared to your 25 year old bodies.” Here are a few ways that will help eliminate the excess weight.

Walk an hour everyday Increase fibre in your diet to about 30-35 grams a day Make your last meal light and finish it by 7 pm Limit your oil intake to 2-3 spoon a day Begin your meal with raw salad (at least once a day)

Regular exercise and a balanced diet are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Exercise helps to strengthen muscles, build endurance, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being.

