Weight Loss Tips: Struggling to lose weight? Well, sometimes making slight changes to your lifestyle and eating habits can work wonders for you. Instead of completely giving up on our staple food, we can make certain alterations to satiate our soul and at the same time shed those extra kilos too. Say for instance, rotis (Indian flour flatbread) – many people totally resist eating roti when they are on their weight-loss journey. However, you do not have to give up on that completely. All you need to do is to change the flour! Yes, you heard us right.

So, next time instead of a regular wheat flour, you can start using millet, bran flour, multi-grain or ragi flour for making your rotis. In fact, you can also add barley, bran, gram flour and ragi to wheat, say 10 percent each, in 40:60 ratio respectively to make your rotis everyday. This will not only be helpful in your weight loss journey but will also benefit your bones, heart and improve metabolism. Also Read - Is Starving Necessary For Weight Loss? Nutritionist, Manisha Chopra Answers

Roti For Weight Loss: How Can ‘Roti’ Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos?

Bajra roti

Pearl millet or bajra is a gluten-free grain that you can include in your diet to lose weight. In fact, roti made out of bajra contains only 97 calories and makes you feel fuller for a long time. Eating bajra roti prevents you from gaining weight. As it is replete with fiber and vitamins, it improves your metabolism. Eating it also improves cholesterol levels. Bad cholesterol is reduced and good cholesterol increases. Thus, this is something that you can consider for your easy weight loss.

Ragi roti

Ragi, also called the superfood, helps in holistic growth and well being of an individual. It is replete with fiber and keeps you feeling full for a long time. It is gluten-free, the magnesium content in ragi is good for diabetics, good for heart health, prevents obesity and improves digestion. It is also a rich source for calcium. Hence, what better than a roti made out of ragi flour?

Chana flour and multigrain roti

Chickpea or chana flour has several health benefits. According to healthline, chickpea flour has 25 percent fewer calories than white flour, making it less energy dense. Eating more lower-calorie foods may help you reduce calorie intake while eating the portion sizes you’re used to. The chickpea flour is also added to multigrain flour which helps in reducing weight. It is also high in fiber.

Wheat Bran roti

Bran is referred to outer shell of wheat. Adding wheat bran to your regular atta (wheat flour) is extremely beneficial for your quick weight loss. You can keep the ratio at 2:1 i.e., two portions of bran and one portion of wheat flour to make one roti. Eating roti made of bran flour has many health benefits. Wheat bran is a good source of fiber which is helpful in preventing constipation. This flour contains potassium, phosphorus, calcium, selenium, magnesium, vitamin E, and B complex. Apart from reducing weight, eating roti made from bran flour does help in treating heart diseases, cholesterol, and sugar. It’s best to eat them fresh and hot, else the rotis turn hard when they start getting cold.

Barley-gram flour roti

To shed those extra kilos, you should eat rotis made of barley-gram flour instead of wheat. For this type of flour, make a ratio of 10 kg gram and 2 kg barley and grind it. Eating Rotis made from this flour helps in losing weight quickly. Barley is also rich in many nutrients and packs some impressive health benefits, ranging from improved digestion and weight loss to lower cholesterol levels and a healthier heart.

Disclaimer: This content is created and published for informational purposes only. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.