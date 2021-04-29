New Delhi: Weight loss is surely one of the most concerning subjects in today’s time. No matter how hard we try, sometimes it gets really difficult to shed those extra kilos. And we often wonder why! Please understand that weight loss depends on various factors including making lifestyle changes, working out regularly and most importantly consuming proper diet. For the unversed, not just exercise but a proper diet plays a key role in helping you to lose that extra fat. Also Read - Weight Loss And COVID19: 5 Research-Based Facts You Should Know About Loosing Those Extra Kilos

And here’s an interesting fact that many of you may not be aware of. Desi ghee helps in losing weight. Yes, you heard us right! A good majority of the Indian population which is on a ‘so-called fat-loss diet’ cuts down on desi ghee without having proper knowledge about fat loss. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Here’s How To Avoid Weight Gain While Working from Home During COVID-19 Second Wave

So, here let me break it down for you how desi ghee is not a villain in your weight loss journey.

Aids in digestion

While most vegetable or cooking oils are likely to slow down your body’s digestive system, fats in ghee stimulate it and make it better. So, adding a dash of ghee in your food may not be that bad. And the better the digestion, the better will be nutrition partitioning. Hence, minimized fat gain! Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 10 Best Superfoods That Can Help Shed Kilos And Improve Your Metabolism

It’s rich in fat-soluble vitamins A,D,E, K and omega-6 fatty acid

One of the most important benefits of ghee is that it contains fat-soluble vitamins and omega-6 fatty acid called conjugated linolenic acid (CLA) that is known to be helpful in modifying the body’s composition and reduce body fat levels, further helping you lose weight. These vitamins are necessary for a healthy immune system. While Vitamin A and E are anti-oxidants, D helps your bones to grow stronger and prevents muscle soreness. Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting.

“Desi ghee is considered as one of the best immunity boosters in Indian society. It is beneficial for our eyesight, digestive system and even strengthens bones. Desi ghee also promotes healthy skin and hair,” Priyanka Rohtagi, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told IANS.

Reduces bad cholesterol levels

Consistent research and lab studies have shown ghee to reduce cholesterol levels both in the serum and intestine. It does it by triggering an increased secretion of biliary lipids.

Other benefits

Apart from all of this, desi ghee comes packed with a range of benefits, ranging from preventing inflammation in the body, which can further help you lose all that bulge.

Please stick to taking not more than two to three teaspoons of ghee to shed those extra kilos. If you maintain a healthy lifestyle involving working out and eating right, moderate consumption of desi ghee will only make your fat loss goals more achievable.

Note:- People with heart-related disorders and obesity issues are advised to stay away from desi ghee. For more details please consult your physician or dietician.