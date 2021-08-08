Weight Loss Tips: Lemons are a great source of reducing weight. Just a drop and the right ingredients can make your weight loss journey healthier and quicker. They are not only amazing for digestion but also low in sugar and calories. We all want to lose weight rather quickly and by less strenuous means. Anything that will quicken will this weight loss process is blissful and less painful.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos by Walking 10,000 Steps Every day, Yoga And Intermittent Fasting

Hold my lemonade! Here are some easy lemon tricks to reduce those extra kilos!

• Weight Loss Tips: Lemon Ice Cubes Also Read - Do Salads And Soups Really Assist Weight Loss? Here's What we Know

Just drinking lemon water can at times be boring mundane and regular. To make your lemon experience more enriching, try adding lemon and other fruits to your ice cube tray. Once when the ice begins to melt, all the fruits and lemon will slowly start mixing and thus, adding a flavour to your daily beverage! Also Read - 7 Weight Loss Myths You Need to Start Ignoring Now!

• Weight Loss Tips: Make Lemon Your Food Seasoner

Using salt and pepper to enhance your food is an old game now. Try squeezing lemon on your veggies, desserts, meats and all other possible dishes. You will not only get your veggies but also consume lemon and then, embark on your journey of losing weight.

• Weight Loss Tips: Way to Make Brown Rice Appealing?

Not everyone is a fan of brown rice because of its unappealing and non-satisfying taste. Many dieters heavily rely on brown rice for healthy carbs and to make it more fun, try adding lemon juice to the cooking water. This will result in making rice tasty and also help in assisting weight loss.

• Weight Loss Tips: Roasting Lemon Along with Veggies

Regular veggies can taste bland at times. To tangy it up, add a bit of lemon juice to your vegetables. It has the right amount of lemon juice and nutrition too! This will also boost your approach towards weight loss which will result in overall health improvement.

• Weight Loss Tips: The Classic Lemon Water

Summers and lemon water go hand-in-hand. Lemon water in particular has many healthy weight loss benefits. The antioxidants have a lot of effects on metabolic disorders and also detoxifies the body. Lukewarm water and lemon juice in the early morning is very good for digestion as well as for skin.

These will make your weight loss journey easy and memorable and also, with no compromise on good food taste!