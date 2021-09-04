Weight Loss Tips: Fennel seeds or saunf are aromatic seeds that work as a natural mouth fresher. This is because of the presence of sweet and pleasant fragrances. Fennel seeds are added in curries, pickles and sweets for a natural flavour and the fragrance that it carries. But apart from flavouring up the dish, saunf helps in losing weight too.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos With Surya Namaskar, Home-Cooked Food And Early Dinner

Fennel seeds have diuretic properties that help in flushing out unwanted toxins from the body. With the ability to fasten the metabolism rate, saunf helps in shedding some extra kilos. You can include saunf in your weight loss regime too.

Water

Saunf water helps in shedding those extra kilos. It helps in increasing the absorption rate of vitamins and minerals in the body. By drinking saunf water regularly, even the storage of the fat will be reduced. You can replace your evening tea and coffee with saunf water.

Here is how you make saunf water:

Add 2 glasses of water to a jug.

Add 1 tbsp of saunf and let it soak.

Later, add ¼ teaspoon of turmeric and mix it well.

Leave it overnight.

The next day, boil one glass of saunf, strain the saunf and drink the water on an empty stomach.

Churan

Saunf churan helps in preventing acidity, gas, stomach ache and indigestion. Saunf churan helps in easing the digestive system which helps in keeping the body in shape. It helps in secreting gastric enzymes due to the presence of estragole, fenchone and anethole.

Here is how you make saunf churan:

Dry roast 4 tbsp saunf, 2 tbsp ajwain, 2 tbsp jeera and 1 tsp methi seeds for four minutes.

Add it to a blender once the mixture is cooled.

Add 1 tsp black salt and 1 tsp mishri.

Add it to the blender.

Tea

Saunf tea has natural ingredients which help in reducing weight. Make sure you do not over boil and heat as that can lead to the killing of important nutrients.

Here is how you make saunf tea: