New Delhi: Are you planning to lose weight? Well, you are not alone in this race as in today's fast-paced world, as people are now leading a sedentary lifestyle, weight gain has become one of the major health concerns in both males and females.

However, with growing awareness on fitness and healthy lifestyle, people have now started making healthy eating a regular habit along with yoga and exercise to keep weight under check. In fact, weight gain leads to many health-related complications. Especially, in this Covid times, it has become imperative to maintain a good health.

Many people resort to crash dieting and fads to lose weight quickly; however, it isn't a healthy choice. In fact, instead of starving, it's best to include some healthy food options to lose that extra kilos. Dry fruits are replete with essential nutrients, and also they will make you feel full keeping your hunger pangs at bay.

Include these five dry fruits in your diet to lose those extra kilos quickly.

Want to Lose Weight? Include These 5 Dry Fruits in Your Diet

Almonds

Almonds help the most in losing weight. Experts recommend to eat almonds to get rid of food cravings at odd hours. Eating a handful of almonds, in fact, also satisfies your hunger. They are very low in calories and full of nutrients which will aid in quick weight loss. Interestingly, they help in reducing belly fat and overall body mass index. Almonds are replete with mono-unsaturated fat and fiber. Eating a handful of them keeps the stomach full for a long time.

Raisins

You can also eat raisins when you are hungry. They are very less in calories and also keep you feeling full for a long period of time. Raisins have appetite suppressant properties and hence, they keep the hunger hormone (ghrelin) at bay. They reduce fat cells in the body, as well as help in reducing belly fat. You can include them in your everyday diet.

Cashews

For the uninitiated, cashews are also a healthy option. You’d be surprised to know that you can include them in your daily diet to lose weight. Although you should eat them only in limited quantity. Cashew contains a lot of magnesium, which improves the metabolism rate. This is one of the important points to consider while planning to lose weight. Also, cashews contain protein, which helps in weight loss.

Peanuts

Peanuts contain monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which reduce inflammation in the body. Eating peanuts gives strength to the body and also aids in weight loss.

Walnuts

Walnuts also help in weight loss. They are rich in protein, minerals and vitamins. If you eat walnuts when you are hungry, then it will keep your stomach full for a long time. Walnuts contain such nutrients, which increase the chemical serotonin level present in the brain. This reduces the feeling of hunger. Eating a handful of soaked walnuts every day will help you in reducing weight fast.