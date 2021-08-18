Weight loss tips: Trying to shed those ‘lockdown’ weight? Losing weight takes a lot of effort and discipline, especially in the COVID era. Certain lifestyle changes are mandatory if you are trying to lose weight and reach your target. If you have recently started your weight loss journey, they are few tips that you should keep in mind.Also Read - Is Blood Clotting a Reason for Longer COVID-19 Syndrome?

Recently, nutritionist Ruchika Batra in a video on Instagram shared 5 simple yet important tips to lose weight fast.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ruchita |dietician| (@ruchitabatra_nutritionist)



Sleep, the reboot button of our minds: Ruchika says that lack of sleep can slow down your metabolism and disturb your hormones. Not just that, it can also harm you psychologically and physiologically. Hydration: As we all know hydration is the key in any weight loss journey. Batra says that you should drink at least three to four litres of water every day during weight loss journey as water detoxifies you naturally. Meal gaps: You should stay away from false hunger alarms. Nutritionist says that you should keep gaps between your meals based on your medical condition. Stay away from sugar and fried food: Batra says you should not give up on your favourite food just because you are trying to lose weight. You must avoid consuming sugar and fried food items till your target is achieved. Physical movements and exercise: For faster weight loss results, make sure you increase the intensity of your exercise levels. Even if you don’t work out, make sure you remain as physically active as possible.

Will you follow these five tips?