When trying to shed kilos, we avoid various food items to reach our weight goal. There are many queries about what to eat and what not to eat when dieting. One of the most common concerns is about taking milk. We all know, milk is loaded with many health benefits, but milk is also filled with fat, macronutrient linked with weight gain. So, should you avoid milk when trying to lose weight?

Milk contains saturated fat and is high in calories too, which are the two elements that promote weight gain. According to a report in Times of India, 250 ml of whole milk (1 cup) contains nearly 5 grams of fat and 152 calories. People who are sticking to a low-calorie diet, usually avoid milk and milk-based products.

But should completely avoid Milk? The answer to this is a resounding NO. Milk will not lead to weight gain. It can help you shed those kilos. It is loaded with protein, which helps in muscle building and muscle growth. Not just protein, it has zinc, magnesium, calcium, vitamin B12 and vitamin D.

Not only this, but consumption of milk also increases the levels of appetite-reducing hormones such as GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing the level of ghrelin (the hunger hormone), which causes a person to consume fewer calories and lose weight eventually.

Milk is good for your bones, it boosts immunity as well as metabolism. Did you know, 250 gm of milk contains 8 g protein and 125 mg calcium. Having milk in a limited quantity is good for you.

According to a 2004 study, people who consumed at least three servings of milk lost more weight than those who avoided dairy completely. Other studies suggest that people who followed a diet high in dairy products were able to manage their weights better. Eating or consuming calcium reduces the risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Conclusion: Don’t avoid milk and milk-based products from your diet if you are trying to reach your weight loss goals.