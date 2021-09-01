Weight Loss Tips: Unable to lose weight? Following a well-balanced diet plan and workout regime helps you get a step closer to your weight goals. But did you know by tweaking your diet just a little, you can speed up the process? Potassium is an essential component in your quest for weight loss, as well as numerous other health benefits. A potassium-rich diet not just helps in shedding kilos, but it can also improve your heart and kidney health.Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2021| Importance of Vitamins And Proteins: Know Their Sources

According to a report in NDTV Food, by switching to a potassium-rich diet you can prevent excess fluid retention, build muscle, balance electrolytes, and aids metabolic activities. As per a study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers from Tel Aviv University say, "An increase in dietary potassium consumption emerged as a previously unrecognized, independent, and major predictor of the achieved reduction in BMI."

Here are 5 potassium-rich foods you can add to your diet to lose weight.

Flax Seeds: The tiny, nutty-flavoured comes in two different colours including yellow and brown are rich in potassium. They are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and mucilage. You can eat it raw or can blend it in a smoothie, they also help in weight loss.

Banana: A superfood that comes with absolute zero wastage which can be used in any form be it sambar/curry/raita/sabzi or can be eaten as a fruit itself. It is filled with iron and potassium and helps in weight loss too.

Fish: Not just protein, fish is also loaded with potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, which is great for brain health. Fish is low in calories and is good for weight loss too.

Chickpeas: If you are a vegetarian, then this is your best option for healthy weight loss. It is rich in protein and can be eaten in a form of salad, sabzi or you can make delectable hummus too.

Rajma or Kidney beans: Rajma is full of potassium and protein. By eating this you can add 35% of your daily potassium requirement.

If you are on a weight loss journey, make sure you important these potassium-rich foods to your diet.