Unable to Lose Weight? 5 Factors That Are Hampering Your Weight Loss Routine

Working hard? Eating proper controlled diet yet not losing weight? There could be few reasons that hampers the weight loss journey despite all efforts.

When we talk about weight loss what are some few first associations made? Diet, regular exercise, lifestyle changes, good sleep etc. Sometimes, even doing all these things for weight loss, some people find it difficult to lose weight. Despite efforts when the weight numbers do not come down, the motivation surely starts to dip. But there is a reason for everything. Apart from nourishing the body, there are a few factors that we need to be mindful of which may break the weight loss journey. Losing weight involves a lot more than just nourishing ourselves. Certain factors may make or break your diet and exercise routine, which is why you have to take into account everything affecting your weight.

Here are few weight loss tips to keep in mind:

Hypothyroidism -Hypothyroidism can lower your metabolism, which means you need fewer calories, making it more difficult to cut enough calories to generate significant weight loss. Stress – Ever heard of cortisol? Stress and weight gain go together for a few reasons. First, stress affects hormones; it increases cortisol, for instance, and high levels of cortisol lead to weight gain. It also leads to emotional eating, which can sabotage your healthy routine. Sleep deprivation – If you’re trying to lose weight, not getting enough sleep can sabotage your efforts. A lack of sleep is linked to poorer food choices, increased hunger and calorie intake, decreased physical activity, and ultimately, weight gain. Insulin Resistance – When we eat food it gets broken down to glucose which raises the blood sugar levels. Our pancreas then identifies the glucose and realises the hormone insulin which plays a role in transporting glucose to the cells. When you are insulin resistant, your receptors fail to recognise glucose which leads to excessive energy getting deposited as fat. PCOS– Another possible factor that could make weight loss and weight maintenance difficult for people with PCOS is abnormal hormonal influences that regulate appetite and satiety. Levels of appetite-regulating hormones ghrelin, cholecystokinin, and leptin are impaired in women with PCOS.

In case of underlying medical conditions, it is best to take a doctors advise before making changes in diet and lifestyle.

