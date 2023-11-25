Home

Weight Loss With Tomato: How Tamatar Helps You Shed Extra Kilos? 6 Tips to Follow

Tomatoes is another vegetable that can serve benefits for weight loss regime. Wonder how, read on to know why one should eat it regularly.

Weight loss diet involves colourful vegetables and fruits. There are several foods that are common knowledge and may help reduce fat, but how many of us know that the red little juicy balls – tomatoes- can also help lose weight? Probably not many of us. This culinary staple that goes in curry, salads, pizza toppings or burger fillings and can be really healthy too.

Not just to add flavour, tamatar is one of those vegetables that should be added in regular diet as well due to its myriad s of health benefits.

WEIGHT LOSS DIET: 6 REASONS TO EAT TOMATOES REGULARLY

Low-Calorie Vegetable: Tomatoes are remarkably low in calories, making them an excellent choice for weight loss. Their high water content contributes to their low-calorie density, promoting satiety and preventing overeating. Fibre-Rich: Tomatoes are a rich source of both soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars, thereby regulating blood sugar levels and preventing energy crashes that lead to cravings. Insoluble fibre, on the other hand, adds bulk to stool, promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Reduces Food Cravings: Tomatoes contain a compound called chlorogenic acid, which has been shown to suppress appetite and reduce overall calorie intake. Chlorogenic acid works by modulating hormone levels that regulate hunger and satiety, helping you feel fuller for longer and reducing the urge to snack between meals. Boosts Metabolism: Tomatoes contain capsaicin, a compound that has been shown to boost metabolism and promote fat burning. Capsaicin increases thermogenesis, a process that generates heat and expends energy, leading to increased calorie burning. Rich in Anti-oxidants: Tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage and may play a role in weight management. Studies have shown that lycopene may help reduce body fat and improve insulin sensitivity, both of which are important factors in weight loss. Will Keep You Hydrated: Tomatoes are about 95% water, making them an excellent source of hydration. Water helps boost metabolism, reduce cravings, and promote overall satiety, all of which contribute to weight loss efforts.

Tomatoes are easy and versatile. From fresh salads, sandwiches, sauces, soups, and stews, it pretty much goes with everything. Loaded with several health benefits, tomatoes, now can make it to the weight loss meal plate as well.

