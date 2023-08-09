Home

Health

What Are Hives, The Horrible Rash Adah Sharma Was Hospitalised For? Know Signs, Causes And Treatment

What Are Hives, The Horrible Rash Adah Sharma Was Hospitalised For? Know Signs, Causes And Treatment

Hives, often known as urticaria, is an allergic skin reaction brought on by a variety of external antigens. Finding the exact reason might be difficult in certain circumstances, despite acute urticaria being easier to manage than chronic urticaria.

What Are Hives, The Horrible Rash Adah Sharma Was Hospitalised For? Know Signs, Causes And Treatment

Adah Sharma informed her fans and followers about her skin condition hives. Due to a side effect from her medication, her situation got worse and she was taken to the hospital. ‘The Kerala Story‘ star posted many photos documenting her adverse response to the medications. Adah Sharma shared a bunch of photos alongside a caption that read, “Thank u sabko…Kahan Kahan se I got messages and kuch log Jo itne saal se I haven’t met also , also adah fan clubs ❤️❤️ Disclaimer :DO NOT SWIPE IF YOU ARE SCARED OF RASH ON SKIN IMAGES ,thode daravne photos hai 😬but i thought sirf Sundar pics share nahi karne chahiye on instagram na 😅. I’ve been bimaar kuch din se. Hives aa gaye. Hives yeh horrible rash hai. Toh full sleeves pehen ke hide kar rahi thi..chehere pe aa gaye. Stress se ! So then I took dawai and turns out main allergic hu to the dawai so lots and lots of ulti ho gayi . Toh now ek doosri dawai aur injection leke , full sleeves aur pairon ko cover karke i will do promotions today (sic).”

Trending Now

“Iske baad I promised my Amma I will take care of health. Toh kal,I’m leaving for a few days. Amma ne kaha hai radio trails, zoom interviews , promo shoot sab ho gaya ab health pe dhyaan do. I’m going to do an ayurvedic treatment. I will be back soon. Tab Tak insta pe update karti rahoongi behind the scenes Commando ke . Bhavana Reddy ko Reddy hona next project yehich mahina start horaaah.woh Kya bolthe finger cross …apna lao continue karke dena (sic), ” she concluded.

Adah Sharma Shares Her Health Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

So, what are hives and how do you treat them? India.com got in touch with Dr Kashish Kalra MD, Dermatologist Head of dept, Max smart Hospital, New Delhi to shed light on Adah Sharma’s skin condition.

WHAT ARE HIVES, THE TERRIBLE SKIN CONDITION ADAH SHARMA SUFFERED FROM?

Dr Kashish Kalra revealed that hives, scientifically known as urticaria, represent a prevalent skin condition characterized by the appearance of raised, itchy welts on the skin’s surface. These wheals can vary in size and shape and exhibit shades of red or pale hues. The occurrence of hives is a result of allergic responses to diverse external antigens, encompassing an array of triggers such as foods, infections, dust, and mites.

Let’s do an in-depth analysis of the symptoms, causes, types, treatment, and prevention strategies concerning hives, demystifying this commonly misunderstood condition.

HIVES SYMPTOMS AND CLASSIFICATION

Hives, a dermatological phenomenon, are typified by their characteristic itchy wheals, often accompanied by skin redness and swelling. The welts can manifest anywhere on the body, and their persistence can range from a few hours to several days. Medical professionals classify hives into two main types based on their duration and manifestations:

Acute Urticaria: This variant of hives is defined by its transient nature, lasting for less than six weeks. Acute urticaria can emerge suddenly as an immediate response to an allergen, leading to discomfort and anxiety in affected individuals. Chronic Urticaria: On the other hand, chronic urticaria extends beyond six weeks and poses greater challenges in management. In approximately 50% of cases, the root cause remains elusive, categorizing them as chronic spontaneous idiopathic urticaria. The other 50% may have identifiable triggers that require thorough investigation. Additionally, chronic urticaria can manifest in specific types based on their triggers:

Cold Urticaria: Exposure to cold weather or consuming cold substances like ice cream can provoke hives in individuals with cold urticaria.

Exposure to cold weather or consuming cold substances like ice cream can provoke hives in individuals with cold urticaria. Aquagenic Urticaria: This form of hives is triggered by water contact, such as bathing or swimming.

This form of hives is triggered by water contact, such as bathing or swimming. Pressure or Vibratory Urticaria: Touching vibrating objects or applying pressure to the skin can lead to hives in individuals with this condition.

HIVES CAUSES: AN ENIGMATIC PUZZLE

The intricacies of hives lie in the myriad of factors that can incite their onset, making identification of the precise cause a perplexing task in some instances. Common allergens and triggers include:

Allergenic Foods: Hives may ensue following the consumption of allergenic foods, such as shellfish, nuts, eggs, and dairy products. Infections: Various infections, ranging from viral and bacterial to parasitic, have been linked to the development of hives. Medications: Certain medications, notably painkillers and antibiotics, can elicit an allergic response leading to hives. Environmental Factors: Exposure to environmental elements like pollen, plants, dust, and cold weather may provoke hives in susceptible individuals. Vaccines & Medications: In rare instances, hives can arise as a side effect of vaccines or specific medications. Pressure & Vibrations: A unique form of hives, known as pressure or vibratory urticaria, can be triggered by touching vibrating objects or applying pressure to the skin.

HIVES TREATMENT AND PREVENTION

A prudent approach to managing hives entails a comprehensive examination of the underlying cause, followed by targeted treatment. Seeking professional guidance from a dermatologist or healthcare practitioner is crucial, as self-medication may lead to inadequate management. Common treatment approaches include:

Antihistamines: Prescribed antihistamine medications, such as Cetirizine and Allegra, play a vital role in reducing itching and mitigating the allergic response responsible for hives. Avoiding Triggers: Identifying and avoiding triggers, where possible, is paramount in preventing recurrent hives. Topical treatments: The application of calamine lotion and other topical moisturizers provides relief from itchiness and soothes affected areas. Injections: In severe cases where oral antihistamines are insufficient, corticosteroid injections may be administered to alleviate inflammation. Consult your doctor: Rare but critical complications such as angioedema, which causes swelling in the lips, eyes, or respiratory pathway, require immediate medical attention.

Seeking professional medical advice, identifying triggers, and adhering to prescribed treatments are fundamental to effectively managing hives.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES