There should be a perfect blend of all vitamins and minerals in a nutritious diet. A tiny but important quantity of carbs, protein and fats should be included in every day’s diet. To maintain a healthy diet, the inclusion of all properties is essential.

Think of them as the small nuts and bolts of a machine, that have a crucial role to play. For most, these essential nutrients usually come from a daily balanced diet, but in some cases — such as pregnancy or a diagnosed vitamin deficiency — vitamin supplements may be required to reach adequate levels and can help in overall health and wellness.Also Read - Can’t Lose Weight? Add These 7 Essential Nutrients to Your Diet to Lose Weight Quickly

Experts at Myprotein suggest that supplementing with vitamins and minerals can help support your fitness goals as well. For instance, vitamins C, B6, and B12 can help reduce tiredness, aiding longer workouts. The essential minerals calcium and magnesium contribute to normal muscle function, which therefore helps to support your body through training sessions. Also Read - A Balanced Meal Has Always Been About Including All Food Items and Not Just Proteins and Vitamins

Having said that, vitamin supplements can be called safe-to-consume only if they are taken as supplementary in addition to a healthy diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, animal sources of food and fortified foods. They should never substitute proper meals. Also Read - Here’s a Way to Test if Your Turmeric is Adulterated | Read on

Commonly-taken vitamins and minerals include Vitamin B12, which can help keep nerve and blood cells healthy, make DNA and prevent anaemia; Folic acid, which can reduce fetal birth defects when taken by pregnant women; Vitamin D, which can strengthen bones; Calcium, which can promote bone health; Vitamins C and E, which can prevent cell damage; Zinc, which can promote skin health and slow down vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; Fish oil, which can support heart health; Vitamin A, which can slow down vision loss from age-related macular degeneration and contributes to the normal function of the immune system.

B vitamins contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, Vitamin D helps to maintain normal bones, Calcium contributes to the maintenance of normal teeth, Potassium, to normal muscle function, and Magnesium is involved with normal protein synthesis.

Supplements are a quick and easy way to boost your nutrient intake in seconds. Here are some supplements in the market which help your daily vitamin intake:

Grapeseed and Vitamin C Capsules: Grapeseed and Vitamin C capsules are an easy way to make sure you hit your daily recommended amount of Vitamin C. These capsules are the perfect partner to your recovery regime. They are suitable for those who follow plant-based diets.

Essential Omega-3: Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid that you can’t make yourself, you have to get it from your diet, as it comes from fish oil, you might not have the time or money to get enough of it from what you eat alone — making soft gels a convenient and inexpensive alternative.

Turmeric and Bioperine Capsules: Widely used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, and as a key ingredient in Indian cuisine, its superfood status in the West has been rising ever since. These capsules are packed with 1000 mg of turmeric per serving. It’s only recently that turmeric has gained popularity as a food supplement, and these capsules have 10 mg of BioPerine per serving — a black pepper extract — with great benefits of this powerful Indian spice.

(With inputs from IANS)