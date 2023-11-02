Home

What Causes Zika Virus And What Are The Treatment Options Available in India? 5 Points

A mosquito carrying zika virus has been detected in Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru and since then has sounded alarm bells all around.

Zika Virus: The Karnataka Health Department is on high alert after the detection of deadly Zika virus in mosquitoes in Chikkaballapur district, located close to Bengaluru Urban district. The health department stated that in 68 different places of the state, mosquitoes were tested for the presence of Zika virus in their bodies. Likewise, samples were taken from six locations of Chikkaballapura district.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite mostly during the day. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms. It can be sent via infected Aedes mosquito, sexual contact, from pregnanct mother to her newborn baby or blood transfusion.

ZIKA VIRUS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Zika virus is primarily transmitted by infected mosquitoes of the Aedes (Stegomyia) genus, mainly Aedes aegypti , in tropical and subtropical regions. Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day. Symptoms usually start to show after 2-7 days of the mosquito bite. Rashes, fever, red eyes, joint pain, muscle aches and fatigue are few symptoms of the infection. Zika virus can also spread from mother to child only during pregnancy. If a pregnant woman is infected, it poses a major risk to the newborn. It can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations as well as preterm birth and miscarriage. Zika virus infection is associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis in adults and children. So far there has been no defined antiviral treatment for curing Zika virus. Supportive care like a healthy diet and hydration is usually recommended.

ZIKA VIRUS PREVENTIVE TIPS

Wear Full-Length Clothing: While humidity and soaring weather make it difficult to wear full sleeves clothes, it is important to take this precaution to lower the risk of mosquito bites or any other insect bite too in the rainy season. Have a Balanced Meal: Having whole fruits is important. Seasonal fruits especially have added benefits. To increase platelets one should have fruits rich in nutrients, vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre. The following fruits may help to also maintain gut health-boosting immunity as well – kiwi, plum, cherries, papaya, apples, pomegranates,broccoli, beetroot etc. Take Ample of Rest: It is important to keep the body fit and healthy. After a hectic day of work or school, allow kids to take proper rest and let body rejuvenate and recover. Maintain Proper Hygiene: Keep the inner surroundings clean. Avoid stagnation of the water body near by as it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitos. Mosquito Repellant: Use mosquito repellants and especially apply them during evening or whenever the children are heading out.

