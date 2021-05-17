New Delhi: As our country is reeling under the second wave of COVID19, the number of Mucormycosis cases, or commonly called as Black Fungus, among COVID patients continue to surge. While there is no major outbreak, the National COVID Taskforce has issued an advisory as they see growing numbers among people with poorly controlled diabetes and immunocompromised patients. Also Read - Tamil Actor Nitish Veera Dies of Covid-19 At 45, Celebs Pay Their Condolences

In that context, Dr Sweta Budyal, Sr. Consultant Endocrinologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund has explained about Black Fungus, its signs & symptoms, what it means for people with diabetes, cancer and kidney disorders and has also explained in detail about the advisory issued.

Excerpts:

What is Black Fungus or Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis, also known as the black Fungus, is a rare kind of fungal infection affecting 1 in 10 lakh people but has an overall mortality rate of 50%. The disease is often characterized by hyphae growing in and around blood vessels & can be potentially life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals. Mucormycosis frequently infects the sinuses, brain, or lungs. While infection of the oral cavity or brain are the most common forms of mucormycosis, the fungus can also infect other areas of the body such as the gastrointestinal tract, skin, and other organ systems.

Signs & Symptoms

There are several key signs that can indicate Mucormycosis. One such sign is a fungal invasion into the blood vessels which results in the formation of blood clots and surrounding tissue death due to a loss of blood supply.

The symptoms may include:

One-sided headache behind the eyes

Facial pain

Fevers

Nasal congestion that progresses to black discharge

Acute sinusitis along with eye swelling

Affected skin may appear relatively normal during the earliest stages of infection. This skin quickly becomes reddened and may be swollen before eventually turning black due to tissue death.

Other forms of Mucormycosis may involve the lungs, skin, or be widespread throughout the body; symptoms may also include difficulty breathing, and persistent cough. In cases of tissue death, there may be nausea and vomiting, coughing up blood, and abdominal pain.

According to the taskforce advisory, infection with Mucormycosis should be suspected when there is:

Sinusitis — nasal blockage or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/ bloody)

Local pain on the cheekbone, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling

Blackish discoloration over the bridge of nose/ palate

Loosening of teeth, jaw involvement

Blurred or double vision with pain

Thrombosis, necrotic skin lesion

Chest pain, pleural effusion, worsening of respiratory symptoms

Experts also advise that one should not count all cases of blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the context of immunosuppression and/or COVID19 patients on immunomodulators.

Who are at risk?

43yr old, Vijay Rane (name changed), a diabetic patient in December 2020 contracted the black fungus infection. He was one of the few patients to have been detected with this rare condition. He was brought to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, with a non-healing wound over his left upper jaw especially dental segment. Discharge of pus was also observed; his vital signs were normal. However, he appeared in mild distress with normal mental status. On ophthalmic examination, both eyes had normal functions; his nasal exam was unremarkable. The mucous membranes were dry, and the palate had brown, dry appearing secretions. MRI investigation revealed an enhancing lesion over the left upper jaw involving the left maxillary sinus and enhancing the skull cavity sinus. A biopsy and histopathological report revealed fast-progressing Mucormycosis.

Like Vijay, diabetics and people in extreme immune-compromised state are likely to contract this infection. Diabetologists across the country raise caution against the increased prevalence of Mucormycosis during COVID19, and urged people with Diabetes to keep their sugar levels under check to reduce the risk.

What is more worrying is that the use of steroids for treating certain cases of COVID19 would shoot up sugar levels, this coupled with lack of physical activity in turn puts diabetic people at a higher risk of catching the black fungal infection.

Steroids reduce inflammation in the lungs due to COVID19 and appear to help curb some of the damage that can happen when the body’s immune system fights against the virus. But they also reduce immunity and push up blood sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic COVID19 patients. So, for diabetes patients this is life-threatening. Moreover, a person affected with Mucormycosis may need early detection and powerful diagnosis for treatment, which may, in turn, affect other organs such as the Kidneys. Therefore, prevention is extremely crucial.

Preventing the Black Fungus in India

One way to stem the surge of the fungal infection is to make sure that COVID19 patients – both in treatment and after recovery, are administered the right dose and duration of steroids. It is also important that people with Diabetes, Cancer, Kidney and Liver diseases and organ transplant patients, should keep a check on their glucose levels from time to time.