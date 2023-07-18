Home

What Exactly is ADHD, The Mental Condition Barbie’s Director Geta Gerwig Suffers From?

Barbie is one the highly-anticipated movie of the year. With all things pinks going on, the director, Greta Gerwig opened about how she was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult.

The world is turning pink with Barbie-core fever across the globe. It’s a Barbie world right now and we are living in it. Speaking of global coverage about Barbie, the film’s director, Great Gergwig recently opened up about her mental health condition. She openly talked about how she has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

ADHD is a common mental health problem that several people deal with but often it goes unrecognised. One reason why is that there is still a lack of awareness about the importance of mental health. While the need to be kind to be our is growing, there is a lot that needs to be done. Like we recognise symptoms or signs of several other physical health problems, emotional and psychological ones are rather gone unnoticed.

In an interview with The Guardian, Gerwig said that she was a very energetic child, one with impulsive behaviour and also had little trouble concentrating.

“(At school I) had a ton of energy. Now, as an adult, I have ADHD — they diagnosed me. But as a kid, my mum was like: ‘Let’s sign her up for every activity. Let’s tire her out.’ I’ve always had a tremendous amount of enthusiasm.” “I was just interested in, like, everything. I had a really active imagination. I had a lot of really deep feelings. I was emotional.”

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that mostly occurs in children and may last till adulthood. This condition challenges concentration to hyperactivity in a person further impacting their everyday lives.

According to Centre of Disease Control, people with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviours (may act without thinking about what the result will be), or being overly active. Although ADHD can’t be cured, it can be successfully managed and some symptoms may improve as the child ages.

SYMPTOMS OF ADHD

Trouble with concentration

Increasingly forgetful about little things

Easily distracted

Difficukty Sitting Still

Interrupting Poeple

Hard time resisting things

Tend to become very fidgety

TREATMENT FOR ADHD

According to experts, a combination treatment can help manage ADHD and this requires seeking help from mental health professionals. Counselling, medication if required and as prescribed by the psychiatrist, behavioural interventions etc. A multimodal approach can be more beneficial to manage ADHD that includes counselling sessions, therapy and a supportive environment from friends and families.

With more people coming out and talking about their personal experiences with mental health ordeals, it only validates and encourages others to embrace it.

This is just generic information about the mental health condition. It is only advisable to always get a professional opinion and advise. ADHD can be different for different people. Mental health in itself needs to have more candid conversations to build a supportive environment ad comprehension of the importance of it. While things seem to be improving, it is still a long haul.

