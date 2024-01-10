Home

What! Ghee and Coffee? Here are 5 Amazing Benefits of This Unconventional Drink

Ghee coffee has become one of the most popular healthy drinks to have in morning. Take a at its benefits and incorporate in your everyday routine.

Having a hot cup of coffee in the winter morning is the best way to kickstart your day. But many of us don’t know about a simple ingredient that can add various nutrients to your everyday coffee. Ghee in coffee may seem like an odd combination at first, however, it is a great way to boost your energy. Add a dollop of ghee to your coffee to improve digestion and it is best consumed on an empty stomach. Desi ghee tends to have a slightly more sweet flavour, making it a desirable ingredient to add to your black coffee. Let’s look at some of the incredible benefits of the coffee-ghee duo that we probably didn’t know.

Health Benefits Of Adding Ghee To Coffee

Weight loss- This healthy fat assists in cutting the stubborn fat stored in your body. Ghee helps in losing weight by boosting your digestion. Coffee and ghee together reduce hunger and lessen food intake, resulting in weight loss. Add this combo to your diet and lose inches. A perfect option for lactose-intolerant-Ghee is clarified butter that does not contain any sugar and protein. It can be a great alternative for cream in coffee. This quality makes ghee a suitable option for those who are lactose intolerant but still want a creamy addition to their everyday coffee. Provide healthy fats- Everyone needs to incorporate healthy fats into their everyday diet. Ghee is a great source of omega-3, 6 and 9, assists in promoting heart health, and metabolism, and improves brain function. It helps the body absorb essential nutrients and minerals to absorb. Boost energy levels- Ghee coffee is a perfect way to provide your body with an abundance of energy as compared to regular black coffee. Ghee is rich in saturated fats and vitamins, which can provide a steady and sustained release of energy. It also aids in maintaining focus and alertness throughout the day. Keeps you warm- During winter, it is important to keep your body warm and ghee coffee is a perfect alternative for making you feel warm. Ghee has a high smoke point and it can be advantageous when you add it to your hot coffee. Enhanced Flavour- Ghee adds a rich and creamy flavour to coffee, creating a perfect drink for winter. It can be a great addition for those looking to enhance the taste of their coffee without relying on traditional dairy products.

It’s important to note that individual responses to dietary changes can vary and moderation is the key to taking advantage of these health benefits. People with specific dietary concerns or health conditions should consult with a healthcare professional before making changes to their diet.

