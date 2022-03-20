New Delhi: When two coronavirus variants (Delta and Omicron) combine, it is known as recombinant, World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Dr Maria Van Karkhove said on Sunday after the first solid evidence of a combination virus was detected. The WHO official asserted that “the recombinant is something that was expected given the intense amount of circulation that we saw of both Omicron and Delta.”Also Read - Reduce Covishield Dose Gap To 8-16 Weeks From 12-16: NTAGI Recommends To Govt

The statement came after, earlier this week, a recombinant COVID strain was detected from Israel that was a hybrid of Delta and Omicron. Also Read - Corona Cases Back on Rise: China Reports First COVID Death in More Than a Year; Fauci Warns of Lockdown in US

Taking about the severity and transmissibility of recombinants, Dr Kerkhove notified that WHO is tracking and studying the mutations. “We have not seen any changes in the epidemiology with this recombinant. We haven’t seen any change in severity. But there are many studies that are underway on the topic. At this stage, testing and sequencing remain critical,” she noted.

“Unfortunately, we do expect to see recombinants, because that is what viruses do-they change over time. WHO has been aware of this because of our Technical Advisory Group for Virus Evolution. It is on our radar,” she added.

What is Delta + Omicron recombinant virus?

Recombinant is a hybrid version of the coronavirus that combine genes from Delta AY.4 and Omicron BA.1 variants.

Quoting Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France, who is the lead author for the study, Mint reported that genetic recombinations of coronaviruses have been known to happen when two variants infect the same host cells.

“During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more variants have co-circulated during same periods of time and in same geographical areas… This created opportunities for recombination between these two variants.” Colson said,

So far, 17 confirmed cases of the recombinant virus have been detected so far in the US and Europe.