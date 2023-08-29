Home

What Happens When You Eat Ghee Daily? 5 Ways How it Affects Everyday Health

Ghee ka tadka is everyone favourite but what happens when you consume this clarified butter everyday? Surprisingly, ghee can serve several health benefits when consumed in moderation.

What Happens When You Eat Ghee Daily? 5 Ways How it Affects Everyday Health (Freepik)

A round chappati with a dash of ghee is simply a different taste. A spoon of ghee over curry and vegetables changes the entire taste of the ghee, for the good. It makes it more tasteful. Whilst ghee ka tadka is love, people often restrict themselves fearing the possibility of weight gain. There is no denying the fact that ghee is a staple ingredient that makes food more tasteful. This is a primary ingredient in food and also serves several health benefits too. Ghee is basically çlarified butter extracted from milk. What really happens when you consume ghee every day?

Here are some of the health benefits of eating ghee everyday.

5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF EATING GHEE EVERY DAY:

Helps with Clogged Nose: According to Ayurveda, consuming ghee helps to warm up the body from the inside making it a good treatment for cold and opening up clogged nostrils. Smudging a bit of ghee over the nostrils can help to soothe the infection almost quickly. Lowers Inflammation: Ghee has butryic acid which is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. It may help reduce swelling and burns. May Help With Arthritis Pain: Ghee is also believed to help get relief from joint pain and aches. The omega-3 fatty acids in ghee may help lower the inflammation. It acts like a lubricant on tissues and joints. May Boost Immunity: Ghee contains fat-soluble vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This makes it a healthy option and good for regular consumption to boost immunity. May Aid Gut Health: The butyric acid aids in digestion when combined with warm water. It helps to lower constipation issues, bloating, and stomach pain. It may work as a laxative that helps in better absorption of nutrients and intestinal walls.

While these are just a few benefits, ghee is considered to help with weight loss, is good for skin, hair, eye health and more. However, moderation is the key to everything. One must keep a proper check on their consumption of ghee. Excess of anything is bad and too much of ghee can lead to weight gain.

Untill its all kept in moderation, a spoonful of ghee everyday can be really beneficial for health!

