What Happens When You Lack Vitamin A In Your Body? 5 Signs to Watch Out For

Apart from vitamin C and D, there are other nutrients that are equally important for the body. When there is a lack of any one type of vitamin or mineral, the body starts to drop hints and onle may only be able to determine the issues with proper awareness about the same. Similarly, Vitamin A is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy vision, supporting immune function, promoting growth and development, and more.

5 Symptoms of Vitamin A Deficiency

Night Blindness: One of the early signs of vitamin A deficiency is difficulty seeing in low-light conditions or at night. This condition is known as nyctalopia and can make it challenging to navigate or see clearly in dimly lit environments. Dry or Rough Skin: Vitamin A is important for maintaining the health and integrity of the skin. A deficiency can result in dry, rough, or flaky skin. It may also contribute to the development of follicular hyperkeratosis, which is characterised by small, raised bumps on the skin. Poor Wound Healing: Vitamin A plays a role in the healing process of wounds and injuries. Insufficient levels of vitamin A can lead to delayed wound healing, making it take longer for cuts, sores, or injuries to heal properly. Reduced Immune Function: Vitamin A is crucial for a healthy immune system. A deficiency in vitamin A can weaken the immune response, making individuals more susceptible to infections, especially respiratory infections, such as colds and respiratory tract infections. Eye-related Issues: In addition to night blindness, a severe deficiency in vitamin A can lead to more serious eye-related problems. These can include dryness and inflammation of the eyes (xerophthalmia), corneal ulcers, and even blindness.

It’s important to note that these signs can be indicative of other underlying health conditions as well. If you suspect a vitamin A deficiency or are experiencing any concerning symptoms, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance. They can assess your specific situation, conduct appropriate tests if necessary, and provide recommendations for addressing any deficiencies.

Diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Foods like fatty fish, dairy products, eggs, citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables etc are good sources of vitamin A.A proper mix of plant-based and animal-based foods can help to maintain a balance pf vitamin A and lower the risk of developing eye problems, skin infection or night blindness.

