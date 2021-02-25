What is the hype about the Vegan diet now? You must be hearing a lot about the vegan diet these days. Most people are going vegan all around, so if you invite a dinner guest who’s a vegan, you’ll want to check your menu carefully to make sure it follows two basic rules. Plant-based food works best for people who are vegan. Make sure you do not include animal-based products including eggs, cheese, milk, or honey. Also Read - Worried About Period Rashes? Follow These 5 Vital Tips to Prevent Them

The reason behind the hype of a vegan diet is, some might follow it for improving their health, a plant-based diet could lower the risk for certain diseases. Others stay away from meat because they don't want to harm animals or because they want to protect the environment.

If you are also thinking to go vegan then you must follow a proper diet for it. Here are some tips on what type of food you can and can not include in your diet.

What you can eat:

On a vegan diet, you can eat foods made from plants, including:

– Fruits and vegetables

-Legumes such as peas, beans, and lentils

-Nuts and seeds

-Bread, rice, and pasta

-Dairy alternatives such as soy-milk, coconut milk, and almond milk

-Vegetable oils

What you can not eat:

Vegans can’t eat any foods made from animals, including:

-Beef, pork, lamb, and other red meat

-Chicken, duck, and other poultry

-Fish or shellfish such as crabs, clams, and mussels

-Eggs

-Cheese, butter

-Milk, cream, ice cream, and other dairy products

-Mayonnaise (because it includes egg yolks)

-Honey

Health Benefits of Going Vegan:

There are many health benefits you get by following this diet as there is less risk of getting diseases. As per studies, vegans have better heart health. Less chance of becoming obese or getting heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Also, vegans are less likely to get diabetes and cancer. By cutting down your daily calories, a vegan diet might even help you live longer.