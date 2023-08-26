Home

Health

What is Acute Pancreatitis? 5 Ways to Prevent Inflammation of Pancreas

What is Acute Pancreatitis? 5 Ways to Prevent Inflammation of Pancreas

How our everyday lifestyle and food habits affect us is sometimes beyond our comprehension. However, awareness is essential to be able to resolve it. One such issue is the inflammation of pancreas that not many people are aware about

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas are responsible for producing enzymes that help digestion and insulin and glucagon which further help to manage glucose in the body. Inflammation in this organ may cause abdominal discomfort that may last for days and become recurrent. This is known as acute pancreatitis. When digestive enzymes start working before the pancreas releases it, they damage and inflame the organ. It may also impact the heart, lungs and kidneys.

Trending Now

ACUTE PANCREATITIS: SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Upper abdominal pain

Abdominal pain that radiates to your back

Tenderness when touching the abdomen

Fever

Rapid pulse

Nausea

Vomiting

ACUTE PANCREATITIS CAUSES

Gallstones

Alcoholism

Certain medications

High triglyceride levels in the blood

High calcium levels in the blood

Infection and injury to the abdomen

Obesity

Trauma

LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO PREVENT PANCREATITIS

Hydration is super important: Increased water intake is associated with loss of body weight produced via two mechanisms, decreased feeding and increased fat breakdown. Drinking more water increases insulin sensitivity, drives temperature regulation which would lead also to a decrease in weight gain. Weight Management: As acute pancreatitis is associated with being overweight and a decrease in weight decreases pancreatitis. Body weight regulation is a complex process, and increased water intake should be part of the measures required to reduce the overall risk factors. Limit Alcohol and Quit Smoking: Alcohol and tobacco puts more pressure on the pancreas along with kidneys and other organs. It hampers the production of digestive enzymes. Therefore it is best to quit smoking. Eat a low-fat diet: Increase intake of fruits an vegetables and lower carb diet. Consult your medical professional to chart out a course of action. Avoid trigger foods and substances: Avoid highly processed meat or food, reduce intake of fried foods like french fries. It is important to steer clear of foods that may trigger the inflammation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES