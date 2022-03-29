Oscar 2022 has made talk about certain things – how far can a joke go and how should a person be treated. To give context, host Chris Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith on stage for making a joke on his wife’s Jada Pinkett’s looks. For the unversed, Jada is suffering from a hair loss condition called Alopecia since last year. Jada opened about the condition in 2021 and took to social media.Also Read - Will Smith Publicly Apologises After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Was Out of Line And Wrong'

On Instagram, Jada talked about the issue and the caption read,” Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something (emoji) Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period! (emoji)” Also Read - Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett-GI Jane 2 Joke- All You Need To Know About Alopecia

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Also Read - Oscars 2022 Winners' List: Will Smith And Jessica Chastian Win Best Actor- Best Actress, CODA Bags Best Picture

What is Alopecia?

Alopecia Areata is known as a common autoimmune condition that results in unpredictable hair loss. This condition is common and can be seen in individuals. People might experience hair fall out in small patches and in some cases, it is extreme and rapid hair loss in patches. According to experts, some individual might see complete hair loss on the scalp and in some extreme cases, hair fall can be seen throughout the body.

Alopecia Areata can affect people from any gender, age, etc. It is stated that people experience this before the age of 30. One in five who suffers from Alopecia usually has a family member who has the disorder. It takes place rapidly in an individual or in a matter of few days, a person can experience sudden hair fall in patches. People say that it is result of stress but there is no scientific data to back it up. In another set of rare case, individual who have experienced only a few patches of hair loss can experience a sudden hair growth and can fully recover from this condition.

What Are The Symptoms?

One of the visible symptom is losing hair in patches. Not just hair from scalp, a person can also experience falling of hair from eyelashes, beards and moustaches too. The hair loss depends on the severity of the disease. Some people regrow their hair back.

Early symptoms are fingernails and toenails – white spot, nail dent, thinness, loss of shine.

What is The Treatment?

Currently, there is no medical care for alopecia areata. Doctors have suggested that there are ways to help in regrowing hair quickly. According to reports, corticosteroids is a powerful anti-inflammatory drug that can help in suppressing the immune system.

This topic is trending because Chris Rock cracked a joke at the expense of Jada’s condition. Will Smith lost his calm and slapped the comedian at the Oscars 2022. You can watch the video here.