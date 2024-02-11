Home

What is an Ischemic Stroke? Understanding The Brain Disease Mithun Chakraborty Has Been Diagnosed With

Renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has been diagnosed with an ischemic cerebrovascular stroke. Here's all you need to know about the brain disease, early diagnosis, symptoms and treatment.

On Saturday morning, Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to Kolkata Hospital after experiencing weakness in his right arm and leg; diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke). The 73-year-old is currently under observation and receiving treatment according to an official statement released by the hospital. The statement did not disclose or provide further details about the severity of his condition.

News about Mithun Chakraborty’s hospitalisation sparked concern and support from the Indian Film Industry. Fans are wishing for his speedy recovery. Let’s delve into his medical condition to gain more understanding.

What is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke?

According to Mayo Clinic, An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced. This prevents brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die in minutes. Another type of stroke is a hemorrhagic stroke. It occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts and causes bleeding in the brain. The blood increases pressure on brain cells and damages them.

Symptoms of the stroke include:

Trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying

Numbness, weakness or paralysis in the face, arm or leg

Problems seeing in one or both eyes

Headache

Trouble Walking

Dizziness, loss of balance

A stroke is a medical emergency. It’s crucial to get medical treatment right away. Getting emergency medical help quickly can reduce brain damage and other stroke complications.

