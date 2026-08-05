What is analogue paneer? Why Maharashtra has banned it and health risks you should know

Maharashtra has become the second state after Chhattisgarh to ban analog cheese, also known as analogue paneer. But what exactly is it, is it harmful to your health, here's everything you need to know it.

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Maharashtra government bans Analogue Cheese (PC: Freepik)

Paneer is a staple in many Indian households, whether it’s served in curries, wraps or grilled as a snack. So, when Maharashtra announced a ban on analog cheese, also known as analogue paneer, it naturally raised several questions among consumers. Is this the same paneer we buy from dairy shops? Is it unsafe to eat? And how can you tell if the paneer on your plate is real or a substitute? The state government’s latest move is aimed at protecting consumers from misleading food practices and ensuring greater transparency in the food industry. If you’ve been wondering what analog cheese actually is and whether it poses any health concerns, here’s all you need to know about the controversy around Analog cheese or analogue paneer.

What is Analogue Paneer?

Analog Cheese, or analogue paneer, is a non-dairy substitute designed to look, feel and taste similar to traditional paneer. Unlike regular paneer, which is prepared by curdling fresh milk, analogue paneer is made using ingredients such as vegetable oils, starch, milk solids or milk powder, emulsifiers, and other food additives.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) research explains, “Cheese analogues (CAs) are cheese-like products that result from the partial or complete substitution of components, such as milk, milk fat, or milk protein, incorporating vegetable-based substances as well as additives, such as emulsifying salts, hydrocolloids, preservatives, acidifying agents, and sometimes flavoring agents.”

It is considerably cheaper to produce, which is why it is sometimes used by restaurants and food businesses as a replacement for dairy paneer. The issue arises when it is sold or served as regular paneer without informing consumers, leading to misleading labelling.

Why has Maharashtra banned Analog Cheese?

The Maharashtra government has prohibited the manufacture, storage, transport, sale and distribution of analogue paneer across the state, making it the second state after Chhattisgarh to take such action. Officials said the decision was prompted by concerns over food adulteration, misleading labelling and public health.

According to the ban order issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, “The manufacturing, processing, preparation, packing, storage, distribution (including transportation), wholesale sale, retail sale, offering or exposing for sale of analogue or non-dairy paneer is hereby prohibited throughout Maharashtra for a period of one year.”

Under the order, businesses found violating the rules could face strict penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act, including imprisonment of up to six months and a minimum fine of up to Rs 1 lakh to maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh.

How does Analog Cheese affect your health?

Analogue paneer/cheese is not directly unsafe if it is manufactured under food safety standards and clearly labelled. However, it is nutritionally different from real paneer.

According to an October 2024 National Institutes of Health (NIH) study, “Cheese analogues may contain approximately 25% fat which significantly influences the product texture and flavor. Thus, replacement of fat in the preparation of cheese analogues or processed milk products require careful consideration.”

Traditional paneer is naturally rich in high-quality protein, calcium and vitamin B12, while analogue paneer may contain more vegetable fats, starch and additives, offering lower nutritional value. Depending on the ingredients used, some products may also contain higher levels of saturated fat.

The biggest concern is not just nutrition but transparency. Consumers who believe they are eating dairy paneer may unknowingly consume a substitute with a different nutritional profile.

High levels of cheap vegetable or palm oils increase bad cholesterol and raise heart disease risks. People with dairy or casein allergies can suffer severe reactions. Maharashtra’s ban has been introduced primarily to prevent such misleading practices and protect public health.

How to identify analog cheese?

While it can be difficult to tell the difference just by looking at it, there are a few signs that may help:

Read the label carefully: Packaged products should clearly mention if they are analogue paneer or cheese analogue.

Check the ingredients: Vegetable oils, starch, and emulsifiers usually indicate a substitute rather than traditional paneer.

Be cautious of unusually low prices: If paneer is significantly cheaper than the market rate, it may not be made entirely from milk.

Notice the texture: Analogue paneer can sometimes feel firmer or more rubbery than fresh dairy paneer.

This ban by Maharashtra is also expected to encourage consumers to make informed choices about the food they buy and eat.