What is Bariatric Surgery? A Step-by-Step Dietary Guidelines to Follow Post-Surgery

After weight loss surgery, following a diet plan is essential. Here are some health tips that you need to follow post-bariatric surgery.

Bariatric surgery includes gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and other weight-reduction procedures like a non-surgical intragastric balloon. These procedures involve altering the patient’s digestive system to aid in weight loss. Bariatric surgery is performed when diet and exercise have failed or when the patient is experiencing significant health issues due to their weight. Even though there are numerous advantages to weight loss surgery, it is a substantial procedure with significant risks. To increase the likelihood that weight-loss surgery will be successful in the long run, patients must adopt long-term beneficial modifications to their diet and engage in regular exercise.

Healthy foods that you can incorporate into your diet:

1. Protein-rich foods: Protein is a nutrient-dense food consisting of amino acids vital for the body. It is crucial for those who have had bariatric surgery since some of the weight you lose may be muscle. A sufficient intake of protein can help someone grow muscular mass. Also, protein helps to build and repair tissue. Low-fat cuts of meat, eggs, and dairy products – cottage cheese, low-fat cheese, low-fat milk, curd, yoghurt, etc. Soybeans, soymilk, tofu, soy chunks/granules, sprouts and pulses are all examples of soy and soy products.

2. Non-starchy vegetables: Focus on non-starchy veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, asparagus, and spinach after the protein. You may feel bloated or gassy after eating starches such as fried potatoes, rice, white bread, and pasta hence should be avoided.

3. Fruits: Dietitians advise heaping your plate in moderate quantities with fruits. Fruits help meet your daily requirements for fibre, vitamins, and minerals and prolong your feeling of fullness. These can be a healthy approach to satisfy a sweet desire because they are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Berries, apples, and citrus fruits are examples of lower-sugar foods that should be chosen.

4. Fluids: Intolerance to plain water is typical following bariatric surgery, which can cause fatigue, dehydration, and constipation. Fulfilling your fluid needs with alternative low-calorie drink options is best to ease these worries. Fluids to think about after surgery include lemon water, buttermilk, vegetable juice, vegetable soups, green tea, and coconut water.

Diet progression post-bariatric surgery:

1. Phase 1 (clear liquid diet) for four days to 1 week

2. Phase 2 (full liquid diet) from 2nd to 3rd week

3. Phase 3 (puree diet) from 4th – 5th week

4. Phase 4 (adaptive/soft diet) in the 6th and 7th week

5. Phase 5 (stabilization diet) in week eight and lifelong

At each stage of the gastric bypass diet, you must be careful to:

1. Eat three modest meals daily and consider your portion sizes: Eat and drink slowly to avoid dumping syndrome, which occurs when foods and liquids enter your small intestine rapidly and in more significant amounts than normal, causing nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sweating and diarrhoea.

2. Chew foods thoroughly to a pureed consistency before swallowing once you progress beyond liquids only.

3. Sip liquids between meals, not with meals. Wait about 30 minutes before and after a meal to drink anything.

4. Substitute high-fat, sugary, or salty items with healthier alternatives like fresh fruits and vegetables, low-fat yoghurt, nuts and seeds, whole-grain toast with avocado, a vegetable omelette, or oatmeal with berries and nuts.

5. Planning your meals is a great way to eat healthy after weight loss surgery. Doing this can prevent you from grabbing unhealthy options like fast food when you’re rushing or away from home.

According to Dr. Aman Priya Khanna, Co-Founder HexaHealth and General, Laser, Bariatric and Minimal Access Surgeon ”After weight loss surgery, engaging with a qualified dietitian or nutritionist is crucial to create a custom food plan that suits your specific requirements. They can support your weight loss efforts and help ensure you get all the nutrients your body requires. Do take vitamin and mineral supplements daily as directed by your health provider.”

