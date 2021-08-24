Fitness has been the buzzword, ever since the pandemic disrupted our lives. Health has become a priority and almost everyone is experimenting with new diets and workout regimes. Sometimes, it gets difficult for people to differentiate between a sustainable diet VS fad diet. If you’ve been trying to get in shape, you must have heard fitness experts or nutritionists talking about calorie deficit. But what exactly is a calorie deficit diet? Is it helpful at all for weight loss?Also Read - What is COVID-19 Vaccine Booster? Is it Helpful? All You Need to Know

What is Calorie Deficit Diet?

Dr. Priyanka Rohtagi, Chief Nutritionist explains, “The concept of a calorie deficit diet has been for there for quite some time, the nomenclature has developed now. And it’s the basic principle for any weight loss diet whereby we calculate the person’s daily requirement based on his body circumference, age, physical activity, gender, and other factors. And then we arrive at his or her requirements, if the person is overweight based on the height that the person has, we try to put the person on a calorie deficit. Also Read - Obese People Have Better Short And Medium-Term Cardiovascular Disease Prognoses: Study

How do we achieve that?

Dr Rohtagi explains that you can achieve your target goal by understanding where you are eating bigger meals, and where is the major calorie intake coming in from. “You can cut down around 300 calories, and add some physical activity, which could help burn 200 or 300 calories. So, a total deficit of 500 to 600 calories. That way, you can save 500 calories daily and you’re able to easily lose one kg of weight.” Also Read - All About Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free COVID-19 Vaccine: Explained

In approximately two weeks’ time, you will be down by one kg of weight.

“If you are looking at slow sustained weight loss without going really crazy on cutting down and starving from food, they can achieve a two to three kg weight loss in a month easily. Okay, and this is healthy and sustainable,” she said.

What’s the best way to do a calorie deficit diet?

Dr. Rohtagi recommends that a person should be more physically active and eat food that gives them better satiety, for example, a good high protein diet and cut down the processed foods because those are rich in salt, sugar, and fat. Watching out all the portion sizes, ensuring that you hydrate yourself well because that adds to the satiety and irritability comes down, the headache comes down, or cut down on CRAP foods. CRAB Food stands for calorie-rich and processed food which includes high fat, salt, and sugar foods which are referred to as HFSS term.

Indulge in home-based food more and eat a lot of vegetables and plant-based food.

Dr. Rohtagi put it into an interesting mantra that you can follow on daily basis i.e. 10.8.5.3.2.1.0. So, 10 stands for 10,000 footsteps every day. 8 stands for six to eight hours of sleep. Five stands for five or more servings of fruits and vegetables, natural foods not packaged food. 3 stands for two to three liters of water every day without any sugar or any synthetic thing added to it. 2 stands for limiting your screen time to a maximum of two hours or less. 1 stand for one hour of good physical activity and 0 stands for avoid junk food.

What is the minimum threshold of the consumption of calories for anyone’s body?

A person should never go below 1000 calories, ever.

Lastly, Dr. Rohtagi concluded by saying since Indian is predominately a vegetarian population, so make sure you don’t skip your daal at any time. Have at least two servings of daal. It could be daal, a roasted chana, or sprouts.