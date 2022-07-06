A cataract is an age-related eye condition that can cause visual impairment. A natural lens inside the eye, which is crystal clear by birth, is very important as it helps focus the image. This lens grows with age and eventually becomes thicker and harder, which makes it difficult to see nearby objects, especially after the age of forty, and requires the use of reading glasses known as presbyopia.Also Read - Considering Cataract Surgery? 3 Things You Should Know

Causes of Cataract

Cataracts can also be caused by eye inflammation and eye injury. Spending a lot of time in the sun without protection can also lead to cataracts. Ageing plays an essential role in developing cataracts because the eye's lens is made of tissues that tend to develop and increase slowly with age. Other risk factors include- UV radiation sunlight, smoking, alcohol consumption, high myopia, family history, etc.

There are 4 types of cataracts:

Senile cataract : It develops while ageing and is most commonly seen in people above fifty years. Patients with senile cataracts often have a history of progressive vision loss and impaired night and near vision. Long-term exposure to UV rays, iodine deficiency, and eye allergies can cause senile cataracts.

: It develops while ageing and is most commonly seen in people above fifty years. Patients with senile cataracts often have a history of progressive vision loss and impaired night and near vision. Long-term exposure to UV rays, iodine deficiency, and eye allergies can cause senile cataracts. Congenital cataract : Congenital cataract means the clouding of the lens of the eye that is present by birth. Congenital cataracts are caused by infection, change in DNA, or a hormonal imbalance.

: Congenital cataract means the clouding of the lens of the eye that is present by birth. Congenital cataracts are caused by infection, change in DNA, or a hormonal imbalance. Traumatic cataract : It is when the lens feels cloudiness present due to penetrating ocular trauma that has disrupted the fibres of the lens. Infrared lights, radiation, eye rupture, or long-time exposure to UV rays all can cause traumatic cataracts.

: It is when the lens feels cloudiness present due to penetrating ocular trauma that has disrupted the fibres of the lens. Infrared lights, radiation, eye rupture, or long-time exposure to UV rays all can cause traumatic cataracts. Secondary cataract: Secondary cataract is also also known as posterior capsule opacification, it is the complication after cataract surgery. Secondary cataracts are caused by uveitis, radiation exposure diabetes, and drugs. It can be prevented by advanced surgical techniques.

A cataract is also categorised depending on the position of whitening of a lens like nuclear cataract, cortical cataract, subcapsular cataract, capsular cataract, anterior or posterior polar cataract, etc. People can have one or multiple types of these cataracts based on those the symptoms may vary.

Symptoms of Cataract

Cataract progresses very slowly, so generally, people don’t realize that they have Cataract. There are many symptoms like cloudy vision, decreased colour and contrast perception, difficulty in driving at night, improved reading which is also called second vision, and frequent changes in eyeglass.

Sensitivity to light or Glare: Light sensitivity is a common symptom of cataracts. The glare from bright light can be painful, especially for people with posterior subcapsular cataracts. These types of cataracts begin behind the lens, blocking the path of light and often affecting reading vision.

Light sensitivity is a common symptom of cataracts. The glare from bright light can be painful, especially for people with posterior subcapsular cataracts. These types of cataracts begin behind the lens, blocking the path of light and often affecting reading vision. Double vision: Double Vision is defined as seeing two images when looking at one object. Double vision is caused by cortical cataracts, and also by cornea and lens problems. Double vision can affect individual balance, movement, and reading ability.

Treatment

Cataract surgery is a very safe and fastest surgery, because of the advanced technology in the surgery the natural lens is removed and, in that position the intraocular lens is implanted. The intraocular lens has power which is calculated before surgery to make the patient see distance almost without major glass number.

The Surgery is advised when it gets difficult to improve vision with glasses. If there is frequent change in the glasses, there is a significant effect on the quality of life because of poor vision induced by cataracts. There are surgical options also like Phacoemulsification, small incision cataract surgery, Extracapsular Cataract Extraction, and femtosecond laser-assisted Cataract surgery.

Conclusion

Although Cataract is one of the most common causes of vision loss and blindness worldwide. Early detection of the cataract helps with the treatment, so it is essential to have a regular eye check-up. Cataracts can be delayed by making minor changes in the lifestyle by quitting smoking, avoiding alcohol, and consuming and eating healthy foods which are rich in antioxidants. Wearing sunglasses to block the sun and reduce UV exposure can help in delaying cataracts.

(Dr Alpa Atul Pooarbia is M.S.(Ophth), FLVPEI (Cornea & Anterior Segment), D.O.(Ophth), M.B.B.S., Senior Refractive, Cornea & Cataract Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kondapur, Hyderabad.)