What is Chikungunya? Chikungunya is a fatal mosquito-borne disease that can have a long-term negative impact on your bone and joint health. The mosquito vectors responsible for its transmission are Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Rarely, it can also be spread by blood products and maternal-fetal transfer. Since it is spread through mosquito bites rather than directly from person to person, it is not regarded as a contagious disease. When a mosquito carrying the chikungunya virus bites a human, the individual becomes infected. When an uninfected mosquito bites that person, it picks up the virus because the viruses grow in that person.

What are the symptoms of mosquito-borne infection Chikungunya?

Chikungunya infection symptoms resemble those of dengue fever. They start to show up a few days after a mosquito bite has caused an infection. There is a fever, headache, and excruciating joint pain.

High Fever

Joint Pain

Arthritis

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

What can you do to avoid the Chikungunya infection?

Here are some preventative steps you can take to prevent chikungunya in case you have not yet contracted the sickness but are at a higher risk of doing so.

Try using lotions that repel mosquitoes.

Eliminate stagnant waste materials on a regular basis.

Make sure there isn’t any water buildup in or near your home.

Wear full-sleeved clothing if you reside in a region where chikungunya cases are on the rise.

Use the highly efficient insect repellent created by combining lemongrass and eucalyptus oil.

What are treatments available for Chikungunya?

The virus is not currently protected by a vaccine or specific medication. According to WHO, there is no vaccine or specialized medication to combat the virus, hence the focus of treatment is on reducing disease symptoms. Clinical care focuses mostly on treating symptoms, such as joint pain, by taking antipyretics, the best painkillers, drinking lots of fluids, and getting enough rest.

Take precautions and see a doctor right away if you have these symptoms!