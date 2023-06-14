Home

What is Chronic Inflammation? 7 Signs to Look Out For That May Go Unnoticed

Our body has its own defence mechanism to fight the foreign invading bodies like bacteria, virus etc. Here are few signs that probably people don't recognise but they could speak a lot about health.

The human body is a dense amalgamation of different systems that work in coordination to make our body function optimally the way it does. Slight malfunctioning in any one of these may have effect on others as well. Our body also has an inbuilt system to fight bacteria, pathogens and foreign viruses from entering the body. The process of combat is referred to as inflammation where in the body releases certain chemicals that fight against infections, injuries, toxins etc in a bid to heal itself. Chronic inflammation, according to Healthline is when this response lingers, leaving your body in a constant state of alert. Over time, chronic inflammation may have a negative impact on your tissues and organs

Inflammation is a common issue. There are a lot of everyday signs that could indicate that the body is experiencing chronic inflammation. It is important to understand the complexities of our health because these signs sometimes may go unnoticed and further lead to severe or extreme health crises.

Here are few first signs that should not be ignored.

Inflammation is part of the body’s defense mechanism. Classic signs of inflammation include fatigue, fever, and joint and muscle pain. Inflammation is also known for causing symptoms that you may not expect:

Insulin Resistance – Insulin helps control the sugar level in your blood. Inflammation could affect how well your insulin works. Muscle Weakness – Sometimes your immune system mistakenly attacks and inflames your muscles (your doctor may call it myositis). This could start to break down muscle fiber and make you weaker. Diarrhoea – Inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, has two main forms: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. In both cases, your immune system overreacts and inflames your colon and small intestine. Lower Back – Chronic inflammation typically attacks the spine. Sometimes, it hits your hips, neck, knees, or chest. Arteriosclerosis – If you’re gaining body fat or you spend a lot of time taking in foreign substances like cigarette smoke, your body will respond with inflammation. This can cause fatty plaque to build up on the inside walls of your arteries, known as arteriosclerosis. Blood Clotting – Inflammation from trauma, surgery, or diseases like antiphospholipid syndrome and IBD can cause your blood to clot too much. Dry Eyes – It’s a common symptom of inflammation.

Chronic inflammation increases the risk of serious health conditions. Medications, dietary supplements, and lifestyle changes can manage chronic inflammation. This is generic information and no substitute for a medical professional’s advice. It is best to seek guidance of health care provider.

