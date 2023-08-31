Home

What is Chronic Pain Syndrome? Symptoms to Precautions, All You Need to Know

Feeling pain days after being injured? It can be a sign of chronic pain syndrome. Here are some early signs and symptoms to know about.

Here a pain, there a pian, these days, experiencing pain indifferent joints, and muscles have become a common problem. And no surprise here that a sedentary lifestyle and bad posture are some of the major contributors to this health problem. Pain is usual, but chronic pain can be extremely discomforting. Chronic pain syndrome is experiencing pain for over three months. The pain may not last continuously but will be a recurrent discomfort in the body that may also hinder everyday functioning and routine as well. Further, it may as well start to take a toll on mental health as well.

Ask what is the difference between normal pain and chronic pain? When we hurt ourselves, we may endure pain but it heals with wounds. However, in the case of chronic pain, the pain doesn’t go away even after the wound has been healed.

CHRONIC PAIN CAUSES AND SYMPTOMS:

While there is no clarity on what exactly causes chronic pain, there are a few reasons that may trigger it:

Back Pain

Neck Ache

Arthritis

Joint Problems

Repetitive Injuries and Muscle Strain

Symptoms:

Joint Pain

Fatigue

Burning Pain

Muscle Ache

Sleep Problems

Loss of Stamina, Flexibility

Decreased Physical Activity

Mood Swings

Depression

Anxiety

CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROME PREVENTION

Practise yoga every day to build immunity, heart health, bodily strength and flexibility. Eat healthy and be aware to incorporate the right amount of nutrients. Maintain a healthy body weight. Obesity is a major problem that may lead to chornic pain in bone joints. Keep yourself hydrated. Ensure to have a good quality sleep. Lack of sleep may cause weight gain, stress and hamper bodily functions.

Once detected, there are different ways how a medical professional might suggest to help treat chronic pain- medication, acupuncture, or mental health therapies – there are different ways tailored to different people’s need. It is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to stay clear of such health problems. Managing weight is one of the key things to avoiding pain.

