What is Circadian Diet, The Latest Nutrition Regime in Trends? 7 Health Benefits to Know

Circadian Diet: This is the new diet in trend and let us decode how beneficial can it actually be for our health.

Circadian Diet: Nutrition and wellness are currently the top trends when it comes to looking after oneself. And amongst this Circadian diet is the newest trend. But what is all this hype about? A circadian diet is basically a meal plan that works with a clock. It mainly is designed in a manner that it can be integrated with the body. Natural circadian rhythm -the 24-hour body clock on which we function everyday. This 24-hour clock is responsible for our sleep-wake cycle, production of hormones, and some other bodily functions too. Now, with this diet, people eat during certain fixed time of the day because it further aids in regulating the body metabolism accordingly.

How Circadian Diet Works?

According to Malika Singh, Certified Integrative Nutrition & Health Coach our sleep pattern is inextricably connected to metabolism and hunger-regulating hormones. Ghrelin stimulates our appetite, whilst Leptin inhibits it. When the body is deprived of sleep and thrown off its circadian rhythm, it can cause an imbalance in ghrelin and leptin levels, resulting in irregular eating patterns and behaviors.

The concept of this dietary style lies in having mealtime during specified time in the day, usually like a 12 hour window. Consuming calories during the day time and limiting food consumption after sunset. Also, the diet should be nutrient rich and processed food, sweetenddrinks should be avoided.

What is Circadian Rhythm?

“Your circadian rhythm is basically a 24-hour internal clock that is running in the background of your brain and cycles between sleepiness and alertness at regular intervals. It’s also known as your sleep/wake cycle,” states the National Sleep Foundation.

Benefits of the Circadian Diet

Eat Schedule Fixed: It makes a fixed eating routine that impacts overall health Good Digestion: Aligning food timing with sleep schedule helps with the digestive system, and in the production of hormones too Reduces MidNight Cravings: Proper dietary practices helps to keep you full longer and reduce late-night cravings Lowers Risk of Diseases: With proper circadian diet in place, it can help lower the risk of obesity, heart diseases, inflammation etc. Weight Management: Eating within a 12-hour window and avoiding late-night meals can improve weight loss efforts and help regulate appetite hormones.Prevents overeating and helps maintain weight. Better Sleep: Aligned eating and sleeping schedules helps in quality sleep.

However, this is not it. It is important to follow this diet regularly in a disciplined fashion. But,it is to note that one must consult a professional dietician or professional to understand the right proportion of food intake as body requirements is different for different people.

