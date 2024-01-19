Home

Health

What is Colorectal Cancer And Why Are More Young Adults Suffering From it? 5 Dietary Tips to Prevent it

What is Colorectal Cancer And Why Are More Young Adults Suffering From it? 5 Dietary Tips to Prevent it

Cancer is one oof the leading causes of death across the world in terms of health. Reportedly, colorectal cancer is rising in young adults at an alarming rate. Read on to know more about the causes and how to safeguard oneself.

What is Colorectal Cancer And Why Are More Young Adults Suffering From it? 5 Dietary Tips to Prevent it (Freepik)

Cancer is becoming one of the leading causes of death about health related fatalities. And colorectal cancer is one of them. According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer type worldwide and is the second most common cause of cancer death, leading to almost 1 million deaths per year. This is even though effective screening techniques exist that could reduce the number of deaths from this disease. As per recent reports and studies, colorectal or colon cancer is rising in young adults. We live in a time where the way of life is unpredictable and novel health concerns are rising across the globe.

Trending Now

How do we stay safe? One of the first and foremost things to do is to muster more information. Being an informed citizen is for the welfare.

You may like to read

What is Colorectal Cancer?

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer is a cancer in the colon and rectal region that is present in the intestine.

Increasing abdominal pain and cramps

Blood in stool

Bleeding in rectum

Change in colour of the stool

Excessive formation of gas

However, at stage 3 or 4 the symptoms are more noticeable -unexplained fatigue, vomiting, change in stool for longer time etc.

Why is Colorectal Cancer Rising?

A team of doctors and scientists are still trying to reach a proper conclusion on why there has been an alarming rise in cases of colon cancer especially in young adults. However, the current hypothesis states that obesity, a sedentary lifestyle poor food choices, increase in consumption of processed foods could be significant causes of developing the tumour.

Alcohol and smoking are also major contributors to cancer. It may also be passed down in the family

Apart from this, poor growth of intestinal flora also may be a reason why there is a rise in cancer especially in people below 50 years of age.

Colon Cancer: 5 Dietary Practises to Reduce Risk

Lower intake of red meat. It is one of the major food causes to develop cancer. Quit smoking and only consume alcohol in moderation Beans are rich in fibre and as per studies, are considered to lower the risk of colon cancer. Berries are one of the healthiest foods to include in diet. Incorporate a nutrient-dense diet that has a balanced amount of vitamins, minerals and everything else. Lower intake of processed meals. These may have a high content of preservatives and lower in nutrient content.

All these are common tips that most likely are common knowledge but we still fail to follow these often. Inculcating healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.