What is Computer Vision Syndrome, Digital Eye Strain That May Lead to Blurred Eyesight? All You Need to Know

Computer Vision Syndrome is basically resultant of digital eye strain that affects the eye health of everyone. Long hours of screentime can lead to headache, blurry vision and more. Here is how you can prevent it.

It is the digital world and staying away from smartphones, gadgets, laptop is not really an option now. It is the need of the hour. This has resulted in long hours of screentime. This extended screen time has given rise to a common problem known as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS). CVS refers to a range of eye-related discomfort and vision problems that occur due to prolonged use of computers, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices.

COMPUTER VISION SYNDROME: SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Eye Strain: One of the most common symptoms is eye strain, that causes pain in the eyes, burning, or a feeling of heaviness in the eyes. Blurred Vision: Prolonged screen exposure can lead to blurred vision making it difficult to focus and hampers everyday work as well. Headaches: Too much screentime leads to severe headaches near the temple area. Dry Eyes: Staring at screens reduces the frequency of blinking, leading to dry and irritated eyes. Therefore, it is important to take short breaks and focus the eyeballs elsewhere and blink. Double Vision: Some individuals may experience temporary double vision, where they see two images of the same object. Neck and Shoulder Pain: With head slanted down for long hours, CVS is a major contributor for neck and shoulder pain in several people.

HOW TO PREVENT COMPUTER VISION SYNDROME?

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break, and focus your gaze on something at least 20 feet away. This reduces eye strain and helps maintain eye flexibility.

Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break, and focus your gaze on something at least 20 feet away. This reduces eye strain and helps maintain eye flexibility. Proper Lighting: Ensure that your workspace is well-lit to reduce glare and reflections on your screen. Adjust the screen brightness to a comfortable level.

Ensure that your workspace is well-lit to reduce glare and reflections on your screen. Adjust the screen brightness to a comfortable level. Ergonomic Setup : Position your monitor at eye level and at a comfortable distance (about arm’s length) to avoid straining your neck and eyes.

: Position your monitor at eye level and at a comfortable distance (about arm’s length) to avoid straining your neck and eyes. Blink Regularly: Make a conscious effort to blink frequently to keep your eyes moistened.

Make a conscious effort to blink frequently to keep your eyes moistened. Use Anti-Glare Screens: Consider using anti-glare screens or coatings on your devices to minimize reflections and glare.

Consider using anti-glare screens or coatings on your devices to minimize reflections and glare. Adjust Text Size and Contrast: Customize text size, contrast, and font settings on your devices to make text easier to read.

Customize text size, contrast, and font settings on your devices to make text easier to read. Blue Light Filters: Use blue light filters or glasses with blue light-blocking coatings to reduce the impact of harmful blue light emitted by screens.

Use blue light filters or glasses with blue light-blocking coatings to reduce the impact of harmful blue light emitted by screens. Take Regular Breaks: Incorporate short breaks into your work routine to stretch, blink, and relax your eyes.

Prioritisng eye health and adopting healthy screen habits can go a long way in ensuring a more comfortable and productive digital experience.

