What is Congenital Heart Defect? 5 Risk Factors That Make Kids Vulnerable – EXPLAINED

Congenital Heart Defect awareness day is celebrated every year on February 14 to raise more awareness about the same.

What is Congenital Heart Defect? 5 Risk Factors That Make Kids Vulnerable - EXPLAINED (Freepik)

Heart ailments are not restricted to age anymore. The sedentary lifestyle has preyed on the health on everyone, from infants to the elderly. Congenital heart disease is referred to as structural problems in the heart that might have developed right from birth. It further affects the optimal functioning of the heart. For some, it can be mild, for some a bit more severe. It further risks heart attack, heart failure etc. Congenital heart defects are structural cardiac abnormalities that occur in infants right from birth. Heart walls, valves, and blood arteries can all be affected by congenital heart abnormalities. Some cardiac problems are minor and do not necessitate treatment, but others can be serious and life-threatening.

Every year February 14 is celebrated as Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day. As the name suggests the aim is to endeavour and bring more awareness about CHD. Knowledge about such conditions may help to timely detect them and get proper treatment.

Here are a few symptoms to know:

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid Breathing

Bluish skin and lips

Swelling in legs or puffiness around eyes

Fatigue

Congenital heart defects (CHDs) are structural abnormalities of the heart that are present at birth. While the exact cause of most CHDs is unknown, several risk factors have been identified that can increase the likelihood of a child being born with a heart defect.

Congenital Heart Defects: 5 Risk Factors in Kids to Know

Genetics: Many congenital heart defects have a genetic component. If a parent has a CHD or a close relative (such as a sibling) has a heart defect, the risk of having a child with a CHD increases. Chromosomal Abnormalities: Certain chromosomal disorders, such as Down syndrome, Turner syndrome, and Trisomy 13, are associated with an increased risk of congenital heart defects. Maternal Factors: Several maternal health conditions and exposures during pregnancy can increase the risk of CHDs in children like- maternal diabetes, infection during pregnancy, substance abuse etc. Environmental Factors: Exposure to certain environmental factors during pregnancy may increase the risk of CHDs. These factors can include certain chemicals, toxins, or pollutants present in the environment. Other Medical Conditions: Certain medical conditions in the baby, such as a genetic syndrome or another birth defect, can be associated with an increased risk of congenital heart defects.

It’s important to note that in many cases, the cause of congenital heart defects remains unknown, and most babies with CHDs are born to parents with no known risk factors. Additionally, not all children with risk factors will develop a heart defect, and some children with CHDs have no identifiable risk factors.

If you have concerns about the risk factors for congenital heart defects in your child, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional, such as a paediatrician or a pediatric cardiologist, who can provide personalized information and guidance based on your specific situation.

