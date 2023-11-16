Home

What is COPD And How is it Different From Asthma? Know Symptoms And Treatment

The long-term inflammatory lung condition known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) results in restricted lung airflow.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a long-term respiratory condition that is not entirely reversible and is characterized by restricted airflow. When we breathe, carbon dioxide is expelled from the body and oxygen enters it; however, in COPD patients, carbon dioxide cannot exit the body. Breathing becomes difficult in such a state when the lungs’ airways constrict. The primary indications of COPD include dyspnea, productive cough, and elevated mucus production.

What is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)?

A variety of progressive lung diseases are grouped under the label COPD. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are two of the conditions included together under the term chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As COPD progresses, breathing becomes more difficult. Although lung damage cannot be reversed, its symptoms can be managed with a change in lifestyle and prescription. The severity of these two problems varies throughout COPD patients and typically coexists.

Inflammation of the lining of the bronchial tubes, which transport air to and from the lungs’ air sacs (alveoli), is known as chronic bronchitis. Sputum (mucus) output and a daily cough are its defining features.

The disease known as emphysema occurs when the lungs’ alveoli, which are located at the end of their tiniest airways (bronchioles), are damaged due to harmful exposure to cigarette smoke and other irritating chemicals and particulates.

If you have alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AAT), a genetic risk factor for COPD, are over 65, were assigned female at birth, have worked with chemicals, dust, or fumes, have been exposed to air pollution, or had multiple respiratory infections as a child, you may be more likely to develop COPD.

What are Some Common Symptoms of COPD?

Difficulty breathing Chest constriction Inability to breathe deeply Breathing while wheezing Being vulnerable Infections of the breathing tract Steady weight reduction

COPD vs Asthma – All You Need to Know

Many similarities exist between COPD and asthma, including symptoms including breathing difficulties and restricted airways. COPD is progressive and persistent, though. Allergens can aggravate asthma symptoms. The major cause of COPD is smoking. It’s not a given that people with asthma will have COPD. Asthma is not usually present in people with COPD. It is conceivable to have both of these respiratory conditions, though.

In addition to mental health issues, COPD patients experience extreme fear. If someone close to you or in your family is dealing with COPD, it’s important to give his mental health some thought. Despite being a progressive illness that worsens with time, COPD is curable. Most COPD patients can obtain good symptom control, a high quality of life, and a lower chance of developing other related disorders with appropriate care.

