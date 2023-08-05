Actress Chhavi Mittal Recently diagnosed With Costochondritis | All You Need to Know

Home

Actress Chhavi Mittal successfully fought breast cancer last year and now has been diagnosed with a new health condition. She said that be it breathing, sitting or evening laughing, the actress suffers from pain in pretty much everything.

Actress Chhavi Mittal regularly shares her health updates, her fitness regimes and documents her health life on her social media. The actress came out strong after successfully battling breast cancer last year. In a recent health update, she shared on her Instagram, account that she has been diagnosed with costochondritis, a health condition caused due to inflammation in the cartilage.

Mittal does not shy away when it comes to her health. And sharing her story, she put up a post on her social media. She explained how she suffers from pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything.

WHAT IS COSTOCHONDRITIS? CAUSES, SYMPTOMS, TREATMENT

India.com got in touch with Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, who eleborated on the seriousness of the disease how one may manage it. Costochondritis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the cartilage that connects your ribs to your breastbone (sternum). This inflammation can cause chest pain, tenderness, and discomfort, often mimicking the symptoms of a heart attack or other serious heart conditions. It’s not typically a serious condition and often improves on its own.

Causes of costochondritis:

Physical strain or injury: Overexertion, heavy lifting, or trauma to the chest area can lead to inflammation. Respiratory infections: Viral or bacterial infections affecting the upper respiratory tract can sometimes lead to costochondritis. Repetitive motion: Activities that involve repeated movements of the chest, such as certain sports or strenuous exercises, may contribute. Arthritis: Inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis can increase the risk. Poor posture: Slouching or maintaining improper posture over time can strain the chest area. Psychological factors: Stress and anxiety can sometimes exacerbate symptoms or contribute to chest pain.

WAYS TO MANAGE COSTOCHONDRITIS

Take Ample of Rest: Give your chest time to heal by avoiding activities that worsen the pain. Heat or Cold Packs: Applying a warm or cold compress to the affected area may provide relief. Good Posture: Maintain proper posture to avoid putting strain on your chest and ribs. Gentle Stretching: Doing gentle stretches and range-of-motion exercises can prevent stiffness. Breathing Techniques: Deep breathing exercises can help reduce discomfort and improve lung function. Avoid Triggering Activities: Steer clear of activities that exacerbate the pain, such as heavy lifting or strenuous exercise. Physical Therapy: In some cases, physical therapy may be recommended to help improve posture and strengthen supporting muscles.

