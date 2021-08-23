Post-vaccine breakthrough infections are being reported even in fully vaccinated individuals. While non-adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior has a role to play in this, there is no denying the fact that emerging variants of concern have also played their part in reinfections. There is a growing demand for a booster shot and in fact, Israel and the United States have started offering booster shots to adults at risk. But what exactly is a Vaccine booster?Also Read - No Dahi Handi In Maharashtra This Year After CM Uddhav Asks to Prioritize Health, Issues Guidelines For Ganeshotsav

What is a vaccine booster?

Booster shots are given to fully vaccinated people to provide an extra layer of protection against the disease. Reports state that booster shots are given after the effect of the vaccine wears out after some time, to cut the risk of infection. Not just for COVID, booster shots are also administrated in many viral infections including flu, tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (DTaP).

Is Vaccine Booster Helpful?

Data from Israel has shown that the booster shot of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine has improved immunity and offered protection from serious illness among people aged 60 and above. The United States plans to give additional doses amid the spread of highly infectious delta variants, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Israel health ministry published a finding which states that the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses among those aged 60 and over. It also showed that the third jab for over 60-year-olds offered five to six times greater protection after 10 days about serious illness and hospitalization.

The complete report has not been released yet on the website.

AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria on Saturday said India does not have enough data right now on the need for a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, called a booster shot, to increase protection against the coronavirus. He also added that more information in this regard is likely to be available by early next year.

Speaking to NDTV, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Dr. Randeep Guleria said further research is needed and it will take some more months. “Information is still emerging. It will take some more months. Possibly by the beginning of next year, we will have data on what will be the type of booster shots and who needs it,” the AIIMS chief said.

Correct and consistent use of masks and adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior continue to be as important as before for everyone irrespective if people are vaccinated or not.