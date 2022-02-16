Almost two years into the COVID19 pandemic, and everyone is familiar with the common symptoms of COVID19, which includes fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. But there is a section of people who have recovered from the infection but have reported long-lingering side effects. A unique side effect reported from this section of the people is ‘COVID19 brain fog’. But how does a respiratory illness lead to neurological problems such as memory loss and decreased attention span? This question has perplexed many people in the medical community as they continue to understand the long-term impact of COVID19.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Dies of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) - All About This Condition

Who is most likely to experience brain fog from Covid-19? Also Read - Karnataka Extends Containment Measures Till Feb 28; Surveillance At Borders To Continue | Check Guidelines

This data is still being studied, but neurological issues are more prone to hit those who have been severely sick, had a significant Stroke or had a traumatic brain injury. Additionally, people who have undergone anesthesia or required ventilatory support for long periods are also at high risk. But the surprising fact is that people who suffered mild cases of COVID19 and recovered at home are also dealing with neurological side effects of the virus, which is unexpected. Also Read - What Is Deltacron Variant Of Covid-19? Is It Dangerous? All You Need To Know - Watch

Almost a third of patients who have gone through COVID19 are experiencing some form of neurological illness. The spectrum of issues they face is varied, including memory issues, brain fog, seizures, Strokes, and neuropathy (is evident with numbness of hands and feet). Further, preliminary data has shown that COVID19 is neuro-invasive, which means that the virus can invade the brain and nearby nerves. Something as simple as the loss of smell, which is a common symptom of COVID19, indicates a neuro-invasion as the nerves responsible for smell directly connect with the brain. Many of the Parkinson’s Disease patients experience worsening of existing symptoms and delirium due to COVID19. Some of them even present with confessional states even before the fever sets in.

As brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, its symptoms can vary. It is a general term used to describe the feeling of being mentally slow, fuzzy, or spaced out. Some of its symptoms include the following:

Memory problems

Lack of mental clarity

Poor concentration

Forgetfulness

Persistent headaches

Confusion

Many people experience prolonged periods of brain fog. Patients who have brain fog are likely to experience drastic mentally sluggishness after a night of poor sleep, or if they have been under a lot of stress. Some people have reported that brain fog could last for weeks or months after their typical COVID19 symptoms like cough, fatigue or fever have disappeared.

If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, you must recognize and record them. Write them in a notebook and see how they are impacting your life. Bring this list to a doctor who can help diagnose your problem and help plan your recovery with cognitive therapy and other modalities. Another thing to keep in mind is that if the patient is suffering from any underlying psychological issues, they should also approach a counsellor or therapist at the earliest. Untreated Anxiety, Depression, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can also affect memory function, such that neurological problems could escalate if you put COVID19 into the mix. Lastly, patients suffering from any form of brain fog are also advised to control their underlying health issues such as blood pressure and Diabetes.

Make sure to avoid alcohol and smoking, eat a healthy diet, engage with your loved ones in person or virtually, get enough sleep and exercise regularly – all these are critical factors that will create a nourishing environment for the brain to recover.

(Inputs by Dr Pawan Ojha, Senior Consultant-Neurology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi and Dr Rakesh Lalla, Consultant-Neurology, Fortis Hospital Kalyan)