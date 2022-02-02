Common symptoms of coronavirus are cough, cold, sore throat, fever and fatigue but now Covid-19 patients are reporting ringing in the ears or hearing loss while fighting the virus or a few weeks after recovering. Experts have termed it as ‘Covid Ear’.Also Read - Omicron Sub-Variant That Is More Infectious, Fast Spreading Than 'Original Version' Found In 57 Countries: WHO

Dr Santosh Jha, Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist, Porvoo Transition Care, told Indian Express, “Coronavirus attacks lungs. But, apart from affecting the respiratory system, it also affects the ear, nose and throat. Loss of smell and taste are among the peculiar symptoms of Covid-19. In addition, multiple patients also reported hearing loss along with ringing sounds in the ear, known as tinnitus. This is known as Covid ear”. Also Read - 7 Warning Signs of Cancer in Women That Shouldn't be Ignored

Dr Jha further explained the inner tissue of the human ear contains proteins that are susceptible to attack by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Thus, our ear may also show signs in the form of loss of balance or tinnitus. Also Read - Allow Theatres To Operate At 100% Capacity: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Urges Bommai Govt

What are the symptoms of the Covid ear that one can experience?

Loss of hearing

Tinnitus

Loss of balance

Ear pain

Dr Jha says that covid ear depends on the severity of the symptoms. Patients with mild symptoms can recover in 7-14 days, but patients with severe symptoms takes a longer time to recover.

What to do if you have covid ear?

Dr Jha says that covid ear can be prevented by: