It’s been over a year since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and the sudden spike in cases once again has raised concern across the world. But with this wave of coronavirus, experts have warned of a strange symptom called COVID Tongue which is becoming an increasingly common symptom for the infection. Also Read - Maharashtra Bracing For 15-day Complete Lockdown? Final Decision Likely Today

However, People are now experiencing a rare and unusual symptom called COVID Tongue. In this, your body fails to produce saliva that protects your mouth from bad bacteria. This may lead to feeling dryness or stickiness in your mouth. People with this symptom may also find it difficult to chew food and to speak. Also Read - Hyderabad And Outskirts Report 70 Clusters Amid Soaring COVID Cases In Telangana: Report

Professor Tim Spector, an expert in genetic epidemiology at King’s College London took to Twitter and wrote, ‘One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!’ Also Read - Total Lockdown in Maharashtra Soon? CM Thackeray to Take Final Call Today After Task Force Meeting | Highlights

Meanwhile, India reported the biggest single-day spike on April 10 with 1,45,384 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours and 794 deaths. With this, the total coronavirus count in the country now stands at 1,32,05,926, with 10,46,631 active cases, 1,19,90,859 recoveries, and 1,68,436 deaths. With rising cases, several state governments are now imposing stricter restrictions including night curfews. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will today chair a key meet to take a strict decision, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced stricter curbs, allowing Delhi Metro and DTC buses to operate only at 50 per cent capacity and restricting the number of guests at weddings at 50.