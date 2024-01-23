Home

What is Doomscrolling? 5 Ways How Constant Consumption of News Impacts Mental Health

Doomscrolling can be addictive. While staying informed is important, too much of anything is bad. This is what may happen if one does not set boundaries.

Doomscrolling refers to the act of compulsively scrolling through negative or distressing news or social media content, often related to catastrophic events, crises, or alarming situations. It involves getting caught up in a cycle of consuming endless negative information, even when it may not be beneficial or necessary. Doomscrolling typically occurs when individuals become fixated on consuming news or social media updates that focus on negative events, such as natural disasters, political unrest, violence, or public health crises. It can also involve reading and engaging with discussions or debates that revolve around such topics.

The term “doomscrolling” emerged in recent years to describe the behaviour of continuously scrolling through content that can be emotionally draining, overwhelming, or fear-inducing. It often happens late at night or during periods of heightened stress or anxiety.

While staying informed about current events is important, doomscrolling can have negative effects on mental health. It can increase anxiety, stress levels, and feelings of helplessness or despair. It can also disrupt sleep patterns, affect mood and emotional well-being, and contribute to a loss of productivity and focus in daily life.

HOW DOOMSCROLLING IMPACT MENTAL HEALTH?

Anxiety and Stress: Constant exposure to distressing news and negative information can lead to heightened anxiety and stress levels. The continuous stream of alarming content can activate the body’s stress response, leading to physical symptoms like increased heart rate, shallow breathing, and muscle tension. It can also contribute to a sense of helplessness and a constant state of worry. Negative Mood and Emotional Well-being: Doom scrolling can have a significant impact on mood and emotional well-being. Consuming a constant stream of negative news can trigger feelings of sadness, anger, fear, and despair. It can leave individuals feeling emotionally drained, overwhelmed, and hopeless, affecting their overall quality of life. Sleep Disturbances: Engaging in doom scrolling, especially before bedtime, can disrupt sleep patterns. The exposure to distressing content can make it difficult to unwind and relax, leading to difficulties falling asleep or experiencing restless sleep. Lack of quality sleep can further exacerbate mental health issues and negatively impact cognitive functioning. Loss of Productivity and Focus: Doom scrolling can be highly distracting and addictive, leading to a loss of productivity and difficulty maintaining focus on daily tasks. Constantly checking news feeds and social media platforms for updates can consume a significant amount of time and mental energy, making it challenging to concentrate on work, studies, or other important activities. Social Isolation and Withdrawal: Engaging in excessive doom scrolling can lead to social isolation and withdrawal from real-life connections. Spending excessive amounts of time immersed in negative content online can reduce opportunities for face-to-face interactions and meaningful social connections. This isolation can contribute to feelings of loneliness and further impact mental well-being.

QUICK TIPS TO MITIGATE DOOMSCROLLING EFFECT

Set boundaries: Limit the amount of time spent scrolling through news or social media platforms and establish specific times for checking updates.

Curate your content: Be mindful of the sources you follow and the content you consume. Selectively choose positive and informative sources that provide a balanced view of the world.

Practice self-care: Engage in activities that promote relaxation, such as exercise, mindfulness, hobbies, and spending time with loved ones.

Stay informed but seek balance: Stay informed about important events, but also recognize the need for breaks and periods of disengagement from negative news.

Seek support: If doom scrolling is significantly impacting your mental health, consider reaching out to a mental health professional who can provide guidance and support.

Prioritising mental well-being and find a healthy balance in consuming news and social media content is essential. Therefore, keep a check on what you are reading and how much.

