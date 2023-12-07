Home

What is DRESS Syndrome? Side Effect of Common Painkiller Meftal Indian Government Has Warned Against

The Indian government has issued an warning against the usage of meftal due its side effects like the DRESS Syndrome.

Meftal is a commonly used painkiller that has been known to provide quick relief for menstrual cramps, headaches and more such issues. Pharma standard body Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a alert against the use of this painkiller.

The Pharmacovigilance Program of India (PvPI), which monitors and collects information about adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and adverse events associated with pharmaceutical products, in its ‘preliminary analysis’ has found that the drug mefenamic acid triggers drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms called DRESS syndrome.

“Healthcare professionals, patients and consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reactions (ADR) associated with the use of the above suspected drug,” the alert read.

What is DRESS Syndrome?

DRESS syndrome stands for Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms. This is a major allergic reaction that can become fatal. It is a pretty bad skin rash that can also affect your organs. Therefore, it is imperative to avoid medications that may lead to such allergic reactions.

Often the liver and other viscera organs are affected by the reaction.

Symptoms:

skin rash

fever

hematologic abnormalities

swollen lymph nodes

Also affects the functioning of several other organs

Causes:

It is an allergic reaction that may lead to inflammation of the skin and other organs as well. According to Medical News Today, “DRESS syndrome is a delayed T-cell mediated hypersensitivity reaction in response to certain drugs. The damage occurs due to an overreaction from the immune system, which involves the activation of T-cells and the release of cytokines.”

