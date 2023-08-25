Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
What is Dyspepsia? 6 Major Causes of Chronic Indigestion That You Should Know
Constant belching or gasteric issues could be early warning signs of chronic indigestion. Making dietary and lifestyle changes, managing stress, and avoiding trigger foods can often help alleviate indigestion symptoms.
Digestive problems are one of the most discomforting issues to deal with. Indigestion, also known as dyspepsia, is a common digestive issue that can cause discomfort and disrupt your overall well-being. It is a persistent or recurring pain in the upper abdomen. Some of its common symptoms are bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, acidic taste in the mouth, growling stomach etc.
Understanding the culprits behind this common issue can help us make smarter choices for a happier gut. Making dietary and lifestyle changes, managing stress, and avoiding trigger foods can often help alleviate indigestion symptoms
You may like to read
7 CAUSES OF INDIGESTION
- Overeating: Consuming large meals or eating too quickly can overwhelm the digestive system, leading to indigestion.
- Spicy Food: Spice and chili can irritate the stomach lining and trigger indigestion in some individuals.
- Acidic Foods: Citrus fruits, tomatoes, and acidic beverages can increase stomach acid production, leading to indigestion.
- Smoking: Smoking can irritate the stomach lining and contribute to indigestion
- Caffeine and alcohol: Too much caffeine and alcohol can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing stomach acid to flow back up, causing indigestion and heartburn.
- Stress and Anxiety: Emotional stress can affect digestion and contribute to symptoms of indigestion.
- Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Chronic acid reflux can lead to persistent indigestion and heartburn.
- Overdosing on Medicines: Some medicines can irritate te stomach lining and cause indigestion
- Gallstones: Gallstones can block the bile duct, leading to indigestion and pain.
- Digestive Disorders: Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastritis and celiac disease can cause indigestion.
These are some of the major causes that can give us severe discomfort in the stomach and hamper our everyday functioning
TIPS TO PREVENT INDIGESTION
- Chew food properly and slowly
- Avoid eating super spicy foods, processed food, caffeine etc.
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Exercise regularly for proper digestion
- Do not sit or sleep just after meals.
- Keep yourself hydrated
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you