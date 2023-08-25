Home

What is Dyspepsia? 6 Major Causes of Chronic Indigestion That You Should Know

Constant belching or gasteric issues could be early warning signs of chronic indigestion. Making dietary and lifestyle changes, managing stress, and avoiding trigger foods can often help alleviate indigestion symptoms.

Digestive problems are one of the most discomforting issues to deal with. Indigestion, also known as dyspepsia, is a common digestive issue that can cause discomfort and disrupt your overall well-being. It is a persistent or recurring pain in the upper abdomen. Some of its common symptoms are bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, acidic taste in the mouth, growling stomach etc.

Understanding the culprits behind this common issue can help us make smarter choices for a happier gut. Making dietary and lifestyle changes, managing stress, and avoiding trigger foods can often help alleviate indigestion symptoms

7 CAUSES OF INDIGESTION

Overeating: Consuming large meals or eating too quickly can overwhelm the digestive system, leading to indigestion. Spicy Food: Spice and chili can irritate the stomach lining and trigger indigestion in some individuals. Acidic Foods: Citrus fruits, tomatoes, and acidic beverages can increase stomach acid production, leading to indigestion. Smoking: Smoking can irritate the stomach lining and contribute to indigestion Caffeine and alcohol: Too much caffeine and alcohol can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing stomach acid to flow back up, causing indigestion and heartburn. Stress and Anxiety: Emotional stress can affect digestion and contribute to symptoms of indigestion. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Chronic acid reflux can lead to persistent indigestion and heartburn. Overdosing on Medicines: Some medicines can irritate te stomach lining and cause indigestion Gallstones: Gallstones can block the bile duct, leading to indigestion and pain. Digestive Disorders: Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastritis and celiac disease can cause indigestion.

These are some of the major causes that can give us severe discomfort in the stomach and hamper our everyday functioning

TIPS TO PREVENT INDIGESTION

Chew food properly and slowly

Avoid eating super spicy foods, processed food, caffeine etc.

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly for proper digestion

Do not sit or sleep just after meals.

Keep yourself hydrated

