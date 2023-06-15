Home

Eclampsia: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment; Everything You Need To Know

Eclampsia is a rare but serious condition that is characterised by one or more seizures during pregnancy or in the postpartum period.

Eclampsia can lead to severe consequences if not treated in time.

Former US Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie, who bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in the 2016 Olympic Games, died last month due to pregnancy complications. She was found dead at her home on May 2 and was eight months pregnant. The U.S.A. Track & Field confirmed last month that Bowie had died during childbirth. But, the autopsy of the 32-year-old suggested that she was possibly suffering from respiratory distress and eclampsia. Tori Bowie’s death has once highlighted the issue of maternal mortality. Here is everything you need to know about eclampsia, its symptoms and treatment.

What is Eclampsia?

Eclampsia is a rare but serious condition that is characterised by one or more seizures during pregnancy or in the postpartum period. It develops from preeclampsia, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Preeclampsia occurs when women develop high blood pressure, and complications like protein in their urine after 20 weeks into their pregnancy.

Preeclampsia affects 5 percent to 7 percent of all pregnancies worldwide. It is responsible for more than 70,000 maternal mortalities and 500,000 fetal deaths. If it goes untreated, it can lead to brain damage, coma, and possible death of the mother and fetus.

Signs And Symptoms Of Eclampsia

According to doctors, preeclampsia, which causes high blood pressure in pregnancy, can lead to eclampsia if it is not treated in time. Here are the common symptoms of eclampsia:

1. High blood pressure

2. Seizures

3. Increased swelling on the face and hands

4. Chronic headaches

5. Weight gain

6. Nausea and vomiting

7. Vision changes

8. Severe abdominal pain

Treatment For Eclampsia

It needs to be understood that women with preeclampsia can deliver healthy babies while ensuring full recovery for themselves. Talking about treatment, it is important to ensure early detection and regular prenatal checks. Some basic measures and regular testing can help reduce the risk of the disease.

You may be required to go for regular monitoring until delivery and complete bed rest. If needed, doctors often prescribe low-dose aspirin to control blood pressure and reduce the risk of preeclampsia. Patients can also be given anticonvulsive medication such as magnesium sulfate, or steroid injections. Regular blood and urine tests and fetus scans are also required.

