Home

Health

What is Fatty Liver Disease And How to Reverse it?

What is Fatty Liver Disease And How to Reverse it?

Inflammation may result from an overabundance of fat in the liver, which might complicate matters. You might be able to reverse the disease by making certain dietary and activity adjustments.

What is Fatty Liver Disease And How to Reverse it?

Fatty Liver Diet: A liver with too much fat in it may become inflamed, which could harm it and leave scarring. This scarring can cause liver failure in severe situations. Liver damage brought on by fatty liver disease doesn’t allow your digestive tract to produce bile and remove toxins from blood. An individual is exposed to various issues throughout their body when the liver is unable to carry out these functions efficiently.

Trending Now

WHAT IS FATTY LIVER DISEASE?

The body stores fat for energy and insulation in many areas, including the liver. If the fat content in the liver is too high, it can signify fatty liver disease. Diet changes are the first-line treatment for this condition. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra said, “Fatty liver happens when our liver stores more fat than what is considered normal. It is mainly caused by faulty lifestyle and/or alcohol intake resulting in obesity. Fatty liver can result in cirrhosis and liver failure is left untreated.”

You may like to read

In fatty liver disease, extra fat is deposited in the cells of the liver and builds up there. This fat accumulation may be brought on by several circumstances. Alcohol abuse can result in alcoholic fatty liver disease. People who don’t consume a lot of alcohol likely have bodies that either manufacture too much fat or don’t digest it well enough.

WEIGHT LOSS TIPS TO REVERSE FATTY LIVER

The nutritionist continues, “Fatty liver is reversible to a large extent, mainly by reducing weight up to 10% of body weight and avoiding alcohol.” The expert shares weight loss tips to reverse the fatt liver disease.

Reducing fat & calorie intake Increasing fibre intake Exercising Getting adequate sleep Avoiding alcohol

TOP 11 FOODS TO TREAT FATTY LIVER DISEASE

“Foods that are rich in antioxidants and bioactive compounds help fight inflammation caused by fatty liver,” revealed Pooja Malhotra.

Cruciferous Veggies (Broccoli, Cauliflower, Kale, Mustard Greens) Beets Citrus Fruits Green Leafy Veggies Nuts Fatty Fish Green Tea, Coffee Eggs Garlic Oatmeal Herbs & Spices

People also opt to adhere to particular eating regimens, like the Mediterranean diet since it limits processed food, added sugar, and saturated fats. Mediterranean diet is a particularly suitable option for those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES