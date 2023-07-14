Home

What is Gaming Disorder? Tremors to Memory Loss, 5 Symptoms to Know

Internet can be very addictive. Online games sometimes go a little too far and a take a sever toll on mental health.

Navigating through the digital ways of the world can be a little challenging. Yes, the digital space has made things very easy and just a click away. But, it can be as tricky as easy it is. In the contemporary era, most of us spend several long and continuous hours on the screens. Sometimes it’s the work call and the rest is Netflix and chill kind of life. As the world goes digital, online gaming has become very popular. During the COVID-19 lockdown, online gaming was at its peak. Several people, children were reportedly addicted to video gaming and mobile gaming. Even today. often teens are spotted gathering outdoors only to huddle up and play team online games together. It has taken a severe toll on their physical and mental health.

Recently a teen from Alwar, Rajasthan was admitted to a special care after he showed extreme symptoms of a gaming disorder. Tremors were one of his major symptoms. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), gaming disorder is defined in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as a pattern of gaming behaviour (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.

GAMING DISORDERS SYMPTOMS

Tremors

Memory Loss

Irritability

Appetite Loss

Lack of concentration

Depression and anxiety

Declining mental health

Impulsive behaviour

Too much of screen time has a negative impact on health. Online games like PUBG and more have been reported to have taken a severe toll on teenagers and kids alike. IT further may lead to low-self esteem,social exclusion. In case of prolonged symptoms, it is better to seek advise from mental health professional to chart out a proper course of action.

