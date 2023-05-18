Home

Health

What is Gestational Diabetes, TV Actress Dipik Kakar is Diagnosed With? All You Need to Know

What is Gestational Diabetes, TV Actress Dipik Kakar is Diagnosed With? All You Need to Know

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that can develop during pregnancy in women who don’t already have diabetes.

What is Gestational Diabetes, TV Actress Dipik Kakar is Diagnosed With? All You Need to Know (Freepik)

Living with diabetes is not that easy. there is a whole set of rules and restrictions that one must adhere to avoid entailing complications. But even in diabetes, there are different types of that may affect people. One such is known as gestational diabetes. Recently, TV actress, Dipika Kakar opened up about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes. The Sasural Simar ka famed actress is married to TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim and they are expecting a kid together.

Her recent post about diabetes has got people curious. So, what is gestational diabetes? It is a type of diabetes that is diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy, or what is otherwise also called as the gestational period. It is majorly caused due to high glucose level in the body of moms to be and can also impact the health of the baby.

You may like to read

According to Mayo Clinic, if you have gestational diabetes during the period, the blood sugar has chance to return to normal post-delivery. However, there are chances to further be at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Gestational Diabetes: Symptoms and Risk Factors

There are no evident symptoms of gestational diabetes but one must control their sugar intake. Increased thirst and more-frequent urination are possible symptoms.

This could also cause little complication in the pregnancy. Baby can develop a tendency to be born over weight. Pregnant ladies also get more prone towards preterm labour, than going into the delivery room before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Tips to Manage Gestational Diabetes:

Keep a check on Foods: Try to have whole grains, non-starchy foods, like broccoli, protein rich food, fruits, nuts and seeds.

Moior your blood sugar time to time in order to keep a check on your sugar intake.

Eating th right food, in right proportion at the right time is important too.

Regular exercise is important.

Also, have regular check ups with your doctor for the best advise over your routine.

Dipika Kakar Open about Gestational Diabetes

The TV actress during her third trimester was diagnosed with this disease. Dipika said,” Even if someone doesn’t have diabetes prior to pregnancy, they can also develop. There is a potential risk of developing during this time of pregnancy. In recent reports, my blood sugar was quite high.” Mom-to-be Kakar, married Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 and are all set to welcome their first child home!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.