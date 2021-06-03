China reported that a 41-year-old man from the country’s eastern Jiangsu province was diagnosed with the first case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China’s National Health Commission has said. The 41- year-old patient from Zhenjiang city, was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, after being hospitalized for a month. The health commission added that the patient’s condition is better, and he is stable. Also Read - World Bicycle Day 2021: Top 5 Health Benefits of Cycling | Why Cycling Helps in Weight Loss

Health authorities played down the outbreak, saying the case was a sporadic virus transmission from poultry to humans, and the risk of causing a pandemic was extremely low. The authorities did not give many details on how the patient got infected. No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have previously been reported globally.

What is H10N3?

There are not many details about the virus, which appears to be rare in birds, as per Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), it does not lead to severe disease. The World Health Organisation said the source of the H10N3 virus in the patient is not known and there were no other cases, so there was no indication of human-to-human transmission. The WHO, however, highlighted that there have been rare instances of person-to-person transmission from the H7N9 virus.

As per a report in Indian Express, avian influenza viruses which are rare in birds can be serious in people. The reported cited example of the H7N9 strain which killed 300 people in China in 2016-17.

Are you at risk?

H10N3 is a low pathogenic or relatively less severe strain of the virus in poultry and the risk of it spreading on a large scale is very low. Experts have described it as sporadic. “As long as avian influenza viruses circulate in poultry, sporadic infection of avian influenza in humans is not surprising, which is a vivid reminder that the threat of an influenza pandemic is persistent,” the WHO told Reuters in a statement.

Reuters further said that Flu viruses can mutate rapidly and mix with other strains circulating on farms or among migratory birds, known as “reassortment,” meaning they could make genetic changes that pose a transmission threat to humans.

Should we be scared?

Ben Cowling, professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, told the international agency that it would only take a few mutations before the H5N1 variant gains the ability to spread easily from person to person. Having the genetic information for the H10N3 variant would help assess if it was “close to being the type of virus we should be worried about”, he said.

